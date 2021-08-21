New data mined features uncover potential Animal Crossing: New Horizons future update

Animal Crossing data miners are often hard at work trying to find the next big update to come out. Files are pored over and uncovered and data is analyzed to try and give players an idea of what Nintendo is planning for the next update.

Recent 1.11.0 data mines uncovered potential files for Brewster, the Roost and Gyroids to all eventually make their way into the game. The idea of Brewster's long-awaited return to Animal Crossing excites players for the game future.

Now, new data mines have uncovered new and exciting potential updates for Animal Crossing. If all these rumors do come true, which they may not, then the future for Animal Crossing is extremely bright.

Data mined features uncovered for Animal Crossing

The data mines have also uncovered some of the lesser known additions. Brewster, the Roost and Gyroids have understandably been in the spotlight, but there's a lot more where they came from.

The uncovered files were first pointed out by the popular YouTube channel Crossing Channel.

The first potential addition is ceiling items. Home customization has been a bit lacking in New Horizons, and the latest data mine from Ninji has found potential ceiling customization options.

Ceiling fans, chandeliers and the like would go a long way towards improving the interior design aspect in Animal Crossing.

Currently, New Horizons only allows items to be placed on the wall of a building, not the ceiling (Image via Quick Tips on YouTube)

The second new addition that has been uncovered is the addition of a couple of new bushes.

Island plantlife is somewhat limited in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as they have trees, fruit trees, flowers and a few bushes. Adding these new bushes, the Plumeria bush and Sweet Tea bush, would help spice up the Island and provide some much needed variation.

playing animal crossing in 2021 is just going around ur island replacing the bushes with seasonal bushes but by the time ur done the new bush season is starting so u wait for leif so u can replace ur bushes with seasonal bushe — 🐝🌱 (@hachiwi) June 20, 2021

Sewing DIY recipes are also a potential new update that's been data mined.

Adding sewing to the game would form another dynamic and provide more real life aspects. This could even open the game up to more challenges, like tearing clothes or wearing them through gardening or something else.

One thing players have been requesting for a long time is fence customization and Stoney, another data miner, may have uncovered files for it.

The word "remake" is used, but customization is very likely. This would please a majority of the Animal Crossing player base.

Please give us fence color customization 🥲 — mae (@pan_chu_tie) April 27, 2021

Will any of these new features make it into Animal Crossing's next big update? Only time will tell.

