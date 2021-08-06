New Animal Crossing: New Horizons data mine uncovers potential Gyroid feature 

Animal Crossing players have been waiting sorely for a substantial update. They've also been curiously missing several aspects from previous games. They hope to get both things in one fell swoop. While the most recent 1.11 update was a big step forward for the game, it wasn't the big update players were hoping for and it didn't bring about any of the things they were asking for.

However, data miners uncovered a potential code that may bring the Roost and Brewster back to Animal Crossing after their curious absence. That is one of the biggest things Animal Crossing players were asking for. One of the next biggest things? Gyroids. A new data mine suggests those may be on their way as well.

bring 👏🏻 them 👏🏻 back 👏🏻 I sculpted a gyroid from animal crossing pic.twitter.com/b51fFGvVwY — jennie ✨ (@aryieart) August 18, 2020

Gyroids potentially uncovered in Animal Crossing data mine

One thing that has to be kept in mind when it comes to data mines is that nothing is guaranteed. No leaks, no data mines or anything else can confirm what will or won't be coming to the game. Brewster may never show up and Gyroids might not be added to this iteration of the franchise. However, it is possible, and the likelihood does grow when things are uncovered like this. These things might be coming in the future, and it wouldn't be a big surprise, but they also might not.

The code uncovered here is "mCArray", which follows a similar format to previous codes of things that were eventually added to the game. It may stand for Cafe Arrangement, which further cements the possibility of the Cafe and Brewster moving into the museum. These very possibly may be Gyroids, given their long history in the game and their curious absence from New Horizons.

Animal Crossing Gyroids (Image via Nintendo)

Brewster has notoriously been a huge fan of these collectible furniture items for a long time, so it makes perfect sense to add them to his cafe and add all three things in an update that Animal Crossing players will be positively overwhelmed by. Brewster has even rewarded players who worked part-time at the Roost with Brewster-themed Gyroids in previous games.

Since we've got a new event starting soon, I asked our gyroid friend to give us a little preview. Take a peek at this pretty outdoor party space! Penelope's enjoying it, that's for sure! pic.twitter.com/zQC4mFPgIW — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) November 1, 2019

Would adding Brewster and Gyroids save the game?

