Top 5 Animal Crossing: New Leaf features we need in New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth entry in the franchise that has been a household name for over two decades now.

The premise of the new title more or less runs parallel to the previous entries in the franchise. However, in New Horizons, the focus shifted from creating a deserted island to creating a deserted island with heaps of customizations and unique designs - an initiative that has added another feather to Nintendo's cap.

While this has enabled New Horizons to create a niche for itself, there is a lot the title can learn from older iterations, including New Leaf.

The following section will throw more light on features and details from Animal Crossing: New Leaf that will look exceptionally good in New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf features we need in New Horizons

Better conversations with villagers

Even though New Horizons boasts an array of features never seen before, it somewhat lacks in other areas.

Conversations with villagers in New Horizons are uneventful (Image via GoNintendo)

Fans have criticized the title in terms of conversations with other villagers in the game. Players feel that conversations with villagers in the game are uneventful unlike in New Leaf, where conversations were pretty organic.

It feels like New Horizons players need to drive a hard bargain in order to come across unique conversations which are otherwise hidden in the game.

Storage

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to store tons of items and access them whenever they want. Sadly, players have to head all the way to their houses to be able to access the items in their storage. This means they would have to travel all the way to their houses in case they need something urgently, which is a rather tedious task.

Players could access their locker at the train station and the museum (Image via Mayor Mori)

In New Leaf, however, players had access to lockers which were placed at the train station and the museum, from where the players could access all the items in their inventory.

Town ordinances

Activities in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are more or less the same for every villager.

Interestingly, Nintendo introduced ordinances in New Leaf. They were: Keep the town beautiful, early bird, night owl and bell boom, each with its unique characteristics.

Ordinances will allow players to focus on activities they really want to pursue (Image via Mayor Mori)

For instance, players with the beautiful town ordinance wouldn't find cockroaches on their islands and wouldn't have to water their plants. In simple words, the town would look extremely organized and beautiful.

Players with early birds would find their villagers up early in the day and those with night owls would find characters roaming around the island until late at night.

Ores

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about crafting items, customizing them and selling them for a hefty profit. One of the rarest crafting items in the game is the gold nugget, which naturally, is very hard to find.

New Leaf players could gather ores by breaking rocks (Image via Myor Mori)

Similarly, in New Leaf, players could earn ores including rubies, sapphires, and emeralds among others. These had several advantages in the game. They could be used to craft rare furniture items and could also be sold for a good profit.

A mystery island dedicated to ores might allow players to grab rare gemstones and use them to craft unique items to decorate their islands.

Gyroids

They were undoubtedly one of the finest features of Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Gyroids were made of clay, and players had to dig them up the same way they have to scavenge for fossils.

Gyroids were made of clay and would produce sound effects (Image via Mayor Mori)

Interestingly, they came in a variety of sizes and designs and also made unique sound effects. When placed inside the player's house, they were capable of making music that would match the tempo of any of K.K's songs.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod