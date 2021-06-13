Animal Crossing: How to reset saved data in New Horizons to start from scratch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons completed a year in the gaming fraternity in March this year. While there are many updates to look forward to, those initial days of building an island from scratch are extraordinary.

From setting foot on a new island, transforming Resident Services from a tent to a building, meeting villagers for the first time, and helping Tom Nook upgrade the island facilities, each extra activity brought a fresh layer of excitement and amusement.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Legend of Zelda crossover at E3 explained

(Animal Crossing world)

However, considering the title is already a year old, these activities are restricted to players playing the game for the first time or have deleted all data to start the game all over again.

Nintendo doesn't allow players to rebuild a portion of the Animal Crossing island. Yet, it is a feature fans have long been waiting for. To combat this issue, players have started resetting their game to build their islands again and relive the old days.

The following section will shed more light on resetting island data to start the game from scratch.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Nintendo adds two new festivals to the game — Dragon Boat and Dano Festival

Resetting Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It is important to note that erasing data will remove the villagers the players created and the island.

There is no way of getting the items back, so the subsequent methods should only be followed if players are certain that they want to start the game all over again.

(Image via HowToGeek)

Animal Crossing players need to follow the subsequent four steps to erase their saved data:

Select System Settings from the Switch home menu.

Open Data Management.

Scroll down to the Delete Save Data option at the bottom.

Select Animal Crossing: New Horizons Save Data and confirm.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons follows real-time progress, and making headway in the game takes longer than expected.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Be that as it may, several players have already reached the 5-star island mark and feel that a lack of new events has made things rather monotonous. Therefore, this serves as the perfect opportunity to start the game again with a different perspective and create more unique designs.

Also read: Ways in which Hokko Life differs from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Edited by Srijan Sen