Possible locations for Brewster's Roost in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be one of the most popular entries in the long-running franchise, but it has its fair share of shortcomings.

New Horizons allows players to create an island of their dreams, with seemingly limitless customizations and creative designs.

However, since its inception, gamers have pointed out several drawbacks that nullify the excitement behind the new title.

They have criticized Animal Crossing: New Horizons for its erasure of several popular household characters, including Brewster and Katrina.

Interestingly, information from data miners suggests that the characters above and their corresponding characteristics will arrive sooner rather than later, and fans' patience is wearing thin.

Not having Brewster and the Roost has instilled a feeling of ennui, which even update 1.11.0 with its quirks hasn't diminished.

Based on how things have been shaping up in the last few months, it seems like Nintendo is toying with the idea of introducing Brewster and the Roost in a way that has never been seen before in the Animal Crossing franchise.

Sadly, it has become a distant dream. Be that as it may, the subsequent section will throw more light on the probable location of the Roost in New Horizons.

Where will Nintendo place the Roost in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doug Boswer of Nintendo has stated on several occasions that more updates and scrumptious activities for New Horizons are in the oven and might come out sooner than fans think.

The Roost to be placed inside the museum? (Image via Nintendo)

This has reinvigorated movement around Brewster and the Roost, implying that they could arrive sometime in the fall after content from update 1.11.0 runs out.

Art gallery

Recent reports have ruled out the possibility of the Roost coming on as a standalone building in Animal Crossing.

Similar to previous titles, the Roost will likely be a part of the museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo might add a separate entrance for the Roost (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo has tweaked the museum a little in every update that has hit the island in the last few months. Players might be able to access the Roost via the second floor of the museum. A new entrance can be added next to the art gallery, similar to the bugs and fish exhibits.

Third floor to be added?

Nintendo might not change a thing about the museum's second floor but would rather create a whole new floor dedicated to the highly anticipated cafe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This would imply that a new set of stairs will lead gamers to the third floor from the art gallery, giving players a larger area to interact with.

Will Nintendo add a third floor to incorporate the Roost? (Image via Nintendo)

This would allow other characters to appear in the cafe, opening up possibilities of unique conversations that usually occur in the same vicinity.

While there have been several rumors around the location of the Roost, everything needs to be taken with a grain of salt until Nintendo points Animal Crossing players in the right direction.

