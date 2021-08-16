Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update - best parts that haven't been released yet

The 1.11.0 update to Animal Crossing brought a lot of new things to the game. The fireworks festival was revamped and several new events, like Chuseok and Moon Viewing Festival, were added this season. The event was mostly seasonal, and represents one of the better updates put out by Nintendo. The player base is generally pleased with the additions brought in 1.11.0, but the best parts of this update have yet to come.

Halloween is one of the most enjoyable times of year in Animal Crossing. Players often design their islands with the decorations and try to make them as scary as possible. There are even players who try to do this year round, but the items are not always readily available. During Halloween, though, plenty of great items will become available thanks to the 1.11.0 update.

Another great part of the 1.11.0 update is the leaks. These aren't confirmed, but if they turn out to be true, the 1.11.0 update might be one of the best the game has seen or ever will see.

The best parts of Animal Crossing 1.11.0 have yet to come

Animal Crossing's 1.11.0 update seems to have more in store for the future than it did when it was released. Upon initial release, the update revamped the fireworks event and added some new items. However, there are several events and items scheduled for the future. Now, a few of those events have either come and gone or are currently underway, but the best parts still remain in the future.

When Halloween rolls around (or if players choose to time travel to get there early), Animal Crossing players will be treated to three new Halloween items, the Spooky Tree, Spooky Tree Lamp and Spooky Trick Lamp, as well as several Halloween DIY recipes. These are scheduled as part of the 1.11.0 update and are arguably the best new items coming in for the best seasonal event.

The leaks, though, represent something much greater than any seasonal change. Data miners have uncovered code that likely points to the addition of a cafe. This has the player base convinced that Brewster and the Roost are finally joining Animal Crossing. Combine that with more code that hints at Gyroids (which Brewster has been a big fan of in the past), and Animal Crossing players are very excited at the prospect of these leaks coming true.

