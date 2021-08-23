Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Complete list of September critters

September is coming soon for Animal Crossing players and each new month means new items, new events and new critters for them to catch. These can be donated to the museum to help complete the collection, or sold for Bells. Some carry a high price tag, so finding these critters can be a huge bonus for players. Here's the full list of critters coming in September.
Critters available in Animal Crossing in September
Each month brings new sea creatures, bugs and other critters for players to collect in Animal Crossing. Here's the list of bugs coming next month:
- Common butterfly - 160 Bells
- Yellow butterfly - 160 Bells
- Monarch butterfly - 140 Bells
- Cricket - 130 Bells
- Bell cricket - 430 Bells
- Red dragonfly - 180 Bells
- Violin beetle - 450 Bells
- Pill bug - 250 Bells
- Centipede - 300 Bells
- Tadpole - 100 Bells
These bugs can be collected on the island through various methods and at specific times throughout the month of September. Here's the full list of new aquatic creatures coming to Animal Crossing:
- Loach - 400 Bells
- Cherry salmon - 1,000 Bells
- Char - 3,800 Bells
- Golden trout - 15,000 Bells
- Barred knifejaw - 5,000 Bells
- Oyster - 1,100 Bells
- Turban shell - 1,000 Bells
- Chambered nautilus - 1,800 Bells
- Umbrella octopus - 6,000 Bells
- Sweet shrimp - 1,400 Bells
Some of these can be quite lucrative, but there are some pretty expensive critters available in September for Animal Crossing players to really rack up Bells:
- Gigas giant clam - 15,000 Bells
- Umbrella octopus - 6,000 Bells
- Giant isopod - 12,000 Bells
- Koi - 4,000 Bells
- Ranchu goldfish - 4,500 Bells
- Snapping turtle - 5,000 Bells
- Golden trout - 15,000 Bells
- Arowana - 10,000 Bells
- Dorado - 15,000 Bells
- Gar - 6,000 Bells
- Arapaima - 10,000 Bells
- Saddled bichir - 4,000 Bells
- Sturgeon - 10,000 Bells
- Barred knifejaw - 5,000 Bells
- Blue marlin - 10,000 Bells
- Giant trevally - 4,500 Bells
- Mahi-mahi - 6,000 Bells
- Ocean sunfish - 4,000 Bells
- Saw shark - 12,000 Bells
- Hammerhead shark - 8,000 Bells
- Great white shark - 15,000 Bells
- Whale shark - 13,000 Bells
- Barreleye - 15,000 Bells
- Coelacanth - 15,000 Bells
- Emperor butterfly - 4,000 Bells
- Queen Alexandra's birdwing - 4,000 Bells
- Banded dragonfly - 4,500 Bells
- Goliath beetle - 8,000 Bells
- Rainbow stag - 6,000 Bells
- Scorpion - 8,000 Bells
Needless to say, September is shaping up to be a strong month for Animal Crossing collectors.