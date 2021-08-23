Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Complete list of September critters

September is coming soon for Animal Crossing players and each new month means new items, new events and new critters for them to catch. These can be donated to the museum to help complete the collection, or sold for Bells. Some carry a high price tag, so finding these critters can be a huge bonus for players. Here's the full list of critters coming in September.

Critters available in Animal Crossing in September

Each month brings new sea creatures, bugs and other critters for players to collect in Animal Crossing. Here's the list of bugs coming next month:

Common butterfly - 160 Bells

Yellow butterfly - 160 Bells

Monarch butterfly - 140 Bells

Cricket - 130 Bells

Bell cricket - 430 Bells

Red dragonfly - 180 Bells

Violin beetle - 450 Bells

Pill bug - 250 Bells

Centipede - 300 Bells

Tadpole - 100 Bells

These bugs can be collected on the island through various methods and at specific times throughout the month of September. Here's the full list of new aquatic creatures coming to Animal Crossing:

Loach - 400 Bells

Cherry salmon - 1,000 Bells

Char - 3,800 Bells

Golden trout - 15,000 Bells

Golden trout, one of the most expensive critters in Animal Crossing in September. (Image via Nintendo)

Barred knifejaw - 5,000 Bells

Oyster - 1,100 Bells

Turban shell - 1,000 Bells

Chambered nautilus - 1,800 Bells

Umbrella octopus - 6,000 Bells

Sweet shrimp - 1,400 Bells

Some of these can be quite lucrative, but there are some pretty expensive critters available in September for Animal Crossing players to really rack up Bells:

Gigas giant clam - 15,000 Bells

Umbrella octopus - 6,000 Bells

Giant isopod - 12,000 Bells

Koi - 4,000 Bells

Ranchu goldfish - 4,500 Bells

Snapping turtle - 5,000 Bells

Golden trout - 15,000 Bells

Arowana - 10,000 Bells

Dorado - 15,000 Bells

Gar - 6,000 Bells

Arapaima - 10,000 Bells

Saddled bichir - 4,000 Bells

Sturgeon - 10,000 Bells

Barred knifejaw - 5,000 Bells

Blue marlin - 10,000 Bells

Giant trevally - 4,500 Bells

Mahi-mahi - 6,000 Bells

Ocean sunfish - 4,000 Bells

Saw shark - 12,000 Bells

Hammerhead shark - 8,000 Bells

Great white shark - 15,000 Bells

Whale shark - 13,000 Bells

Barreleye - 15,000 Bells

Coelacanth - 15,000 Bells

Emperor butterfly - 4,000 Bells

Queen Alexandra's birdwing - 4,000 Bells

Banded dragonfly - 4,500 Bells

Goliath beetle - 8,000 Bells

Rainbow stag - 6,000 Bells

Scorpion - 8,000 Bells

Needless to say, September is shaping up to be a strong month for Animal Crossing collectors.

Edited by Sabine Algur