All new events and items coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September

The Grape Harvest backpack, one of the items coming for the Grape Harvest Festival (Image via leifcery on Twitter)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Aug 25, 2021, 10:37 AM ET

Feature

Each month brings changes to Animal Crossing. Items, seasonal events, critter spawns, and more can all change from month to month. In September, there are many new critters (some that can get a lot of bells for players) and some new events, including a few making their New Horizons debuts.

August is almost over, and September is right around the corner. Here are all the new events and their items coming next month.

New events and items in Animal Crossing for September

The first event in September is a returning event: the Grape Harvest Festival. It honors a real-life celebration held in Spain, Italy, France, and Germany every year. It lasts the entire month of September in Animal Crossing. The Grape Harvest Festival Backpack is the only item for this event and sells 800 bells.

The second event coming to New Horizons in September is a brand new event. Chuseok will be held September 12-21. Isabella will be at the event plaza each day and will give Animal Crossing players rewards when they talk to her. Players will be rewarded songpyeons, which are furniture items. Chuseok is the Korean celebration of harvest and hope for the next year ahead.

Moon Viewing Day is not a new event but will return and occur simultaneously as the Chuseok event, September 12-21. Isabelle will share fun facts and rewards with Animal Crossing players when they talk to her during this event, too. Players can receive moon cakes during this event.

Moon cakes will be awarded to players throughout the Moon Viewing Festival. Image via Nintendo
The third Saturday of the month represents the final Bug Off of the year for Northern Hemisphere players. September is the last summer month, so there will be no Bug Off events after this one. Flik hosts bug Off events. Animal Crossing players can find as many bugs as they can in a short time frame for rewards and bells.

Edited by Srijan Sen
