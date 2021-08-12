Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 roundup - Events, items bugs and more

Animal Crossing recently received an update from Nintendo. The 1.11.0 update was released in late July, so it is a relatively new addition to the game. It brought a lot of seasonal changes, both now and for the future. Although it wasn't a big update, it did provide some substantial new additions for the playerbase. Here's the complete roundup of everything that came to the game with the 1.11.0 update.

Animal Crossing 1.11.0 roundup

The seasonal events were the primary focus of this update. Many events were added, reworked or reinserted into the Animal Crossing line-up. The months of August, September and October are packed with big events that are sure to make the Animal Crossing world a fun place to be. Here are all the events that Animal Crossing players can enjoy as a result of the 1.11.0 update:

Fireworks show (reworked) - every Sunday in August

Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day (recurring) - August 5 to August 14

The Obon Festival (new) - August 10 to August 16

Grape Harvest Festival (reinserted) - September 1 to September 30

Moon Viewing Festival (added in 1.11.0) - September 12 to September 21

Chuseok (added in 1.11.0) - September 12 to September 21

Grape Harvest Festival (Image via Nintendo)

With these new seasonal events come new items. Here are the new items arriving with the 1.11.0 Animal Crossing update:

Cotton Candy (Fireworks)

Fruit Tea (Fireworks)

Popsicles (Fireworks)

Eggplant Cow (Obon Festival)

Cucumber Horse (Obon Festival)

Dango Cakes (Moon Viewing Festival)

Moon Cakes (Moon Viewing Festival)

Grape Backpack (Grape Harvest Festival)

Songpyeon (Chuseok)

Spooky Tree (Halloween)

Spooky Trick Lamp (Halloween)

Spooky Tree Lamp (Halloween)

As always, every month brings new creatures to the game. Here are all the new creatures Nintendo is set to add to Animal Crossing in August, September and October:

Soft-shelled Turtle - 3,750 Bells (August)

Moray Eel - 2,000 Bells (August)

Ray - 3,000 Bells (August)

Flatworm - 700 Bells (August)

Migratory Locust - 600 Bells (August)

Rice Grasshopper - 400 Bells (August)

Walker Cicada - 400 Bells (August)

Common Butterfly - 160 Bells (September)

Yellow Butterfly - 160 Bells (September)

Monarch Butterfly - 140 Bells (September)

Cricket - 130 Bells (September)

Bell Cricket - 430 Bells (September)

Red Dragonfly - 180 Bells (September)

Violin Beetle - 450 Bells (September)

Pill Bug - 250 Bells (September)

Centipede - 300 Bells (September)

Tadpole - 100 Bells (September)

Loach - 400 Bells (September)

Cherry Salmon - 1,000 Bells (September)

Char - 3,800 Bells (September)

Golden Trout - 15,000 Bells (September)

Barred Knifejaw - 5,000 Bells (September)

Oyster - 1,100 Bells (September)

Turban Shell - 1,000 Bells (September)

Chambered Nautilus - 1,800 Bells (September)

Umbrella Octopus - 6,000 Bells (September)

Sweet Shrimp - 1,400 Bells (September)

Seaweed - 600 Bells (October)

Spiny Lobster - 5,000 Bells (October)

Venus flower basket- 5,500 Bells (October)

Yellow Perch - 300 Bells (October)

Dab - 300 Bells (October)

Ladybug - 200 Bells (October)

The next few months are sure to be a great experience for Animal Crossing players.

