List of bugs arriving and leaving in September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees an exciting update at the beginning of every month. However, the update for September is always especially exciting, since it bids adieu to summer in the game and brings the community closer to the much anticipated fall update.

Animal Crossing islands go through a complete revamp in the month of September, as the entire island transitions from a summer setup to that of fall. Players can witness small changes that indicate the arrival of fall in the game. For instance, they can see the grass slowly transition into a lighter shade of green before taking on the full orange color during fall.

Fall in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo Life)

YouTuber Mayor Mori dedicated a video on their channel to showing the various changes coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September.

Apart from that, September witnesses a huge change in the bugs and fishes present in Animal Crossing islands. A number of bugs leave the game in September, which are replaced by a different set of bugs.

List of bugs leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September

Northern Hemisphere

Tiger Butterfly

Emperor Butterfly

Agrias Butterfly

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing

Queen Alexandra's Birdwing

Atlas Moth

Madagascan Sunset Moth

Grasshopper

Walker Cicada

Pondskater

Diving Beetle

Giant Water Bug

Rosalia Batesi Beetle

Earth Boring Dung Beetle

Goliath Beetle

Rainbow Stag

Walking Leaf

Mosquitoes

Southern Hemisphere

Emperor Butterfly

Centipede

Bugs arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September

Northern Hemisphere

Common butterfly

Yellow butterfly

Monarch butterfly

Cricket and the bell cricket

Red dragonfly

Violin beetle

Centipede

Pike

Cherry salmon

Char

Golden trout salmon

King salmon

Mitten crab

Sturgeon

Oyster

Chambered nautilus

Umbrella octopus

Sweet shrimp

Southern Hemisphere

Yellow butterfly

Tiger butterfly

Peacock butterfly

Mantis and orchid mantis

Honeybee

Stink bug and man-faced stink bug

Ladybug

Tiger beetle

Tadpole

Loach

Cherry salmon

Char

Golden trout

Barred knifejaw

Spidercrab

Chambered nautilus

Umbrella octopus

These are all the bugs arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September. Clearly, fans have a lot to expect in the game next month, so it's time to gear up!

