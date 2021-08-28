Create
List of bugs arriving and leaving in September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will see a variety of new bugs in September (Image via Sportskeeda)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Aug 28, 2021, 09:04 AM ET

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees an exciting update at the beginning of every month. However, the update for September is always especially exciting, since it bids adieu to summer in the game and brings the community closer to the much anticipated fall update.

Animal Crossing islands go through a complete revamp in the month of September, as the entire island transitions from a summer setup to that of fall. Players can witness small changes that indicate the arrival of fall in the game. For instance, they can see the grass slowly transition into a lighter shade of green before taking on the full orange color during fall.

Fall in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo Life)
Fall in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo Life)

YouTuber Mayor Mori dedicated a video on their channel to showing the various changes coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September.

Apart from that, September witnesses a huge change in the bugs and fishes present in Animal Crossing islands. A number of bugs leave the game in September, which are replaced by a different set of bugs.

List of bugs leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September

Northern Hemisphere

  • Tiger Butterfly
  • Emperor Butterfly
  • Agrias Butterfly
  • Rajah Brooke's Birdwing
  • Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
  • Atlas Moth
  • Madagascan Sunset Moth
  • Grasshopper
  • Walker Cicada
  • Pondskater
  • Diving Beetle
  • Giant Water Bug
  • Rosalia Batesi Beetle
  • Earth Boring Dung Beetle
  • Goliath Beetle
  • Rainbow Stag
  • Walking Leaf
  • Mosquitoes

Southern Hemisphere

  • Emperor Butterfly
  • Centipede

Bugs arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September

Northern Hemisphere

  • Common butterfly
  • Yellow butterfly
  • Monarch butterfly
  • Cricket and the bell cricket
  • Red dragonfly
  • Violin beetle
  • Centipede
  • Pike
  • Cherry salmon
  • Char
  • Golden trout salmon
  • King salmon
  • Mitten crab
  • Sturgeon
  • Oyster
  • Chambered nautilus
  • Umbrella octopus
  • Sweet shrimp

Southern Hemisphere

  • Yellow butterfly
  • Tiger butterfly
  • Peacock butterfly
  • Mantis and orchid mantis
  • Honeybee
  • Stink bug and man-faced stink bug
  • Ladybug
  • Tiger beetle
  • Tadpole
  • Loach
  • Cherry salmon
  • Char
  • Golden trout
  • Barred knifejaw
  • Spidercrab
  • Chambered nautilus
  • Umbrella octopus

These are all the bugs arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September. Clearly, fans have a lot to expect in the game next month, so it's time to gear up!

