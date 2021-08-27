Nintendo collaborates with PUMA to create exciting Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed apparel

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons fanbase is ever-growing. The easy-going and peaceful nature of the game is quite soothing for people, so they like to include elements of the game even in their real life.

Previously, Nintendo released their Back to School Animal Crossing-themed stationery collection. Currently, in what seems to be a series of exciting collaborations, the Japanese giant recently joined hands with PUMA to create Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed apparel and footwear.

PUMA x Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed merch coming soon

The German apparel giant had teased the collaboration prior to the official announcement by sharing an image on its official Twitter account that included the logos of both organizations.

Hours after the teaser, there was a post on the official Twitter handle of Nintendo America announcing the exciting collaboration.

Something new is on the horizon. #AnimalCrossing https://t.co/3mztT7G2cG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2021

PUMA + Nintendo are collaborating on an official series of Animal Crossing: New Horizons footwear and apparel -- here's a first look and what we know so far! 🎉 👟 #ACNH https://t.co/jKsachv6iU — Animal Crossing World 🛩️🏝️ (@ACWorldBlog) August 26, 2021

What will the collection include?

The PUMA x Nintendo Animal Crossing collection will supposedly include three different sets of shoes, which will primarily be pastel shaded. Apart from this, there is also going to be a small pouch which resemble the bell bags from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons x PUMA collection shoes and pouch (Image via Nintendo Life)

Furthermore, there also seems to be a hoodie in this collection that will contain a grid of all fan-favorite Animal Crossing characters, such as Isabelle and Tom Nook.

PUMA's Animal Crossing-themed hoodie (Image via Nintendo Life)

It's been a busy year for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as it has collaborated with a bunch of other names such as Build A Bear, Sanrio, Monopoly, and even ColourPop.

Tom Nook took my bells, forced me into shady turnip trade markets..and now he's after my hard earned dollars.



He's good. Real good.@PUMA x #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions is the collab I needed in my life 🔥 https://t.co/eGq2jLEpsZ — Soe Gschwind 💙 (@Soembie) August 26, 2021

However, what is still lacking is the major update that fans have been hoping for since quite some time. While many are overjoyed about the PUMA x Nintendo collaboration, others feel that the developers should focus more on delivering the much-demanded update rather than merchandise.

I’m not interested in any of the new merch coming out cause the game isn’t doing it for me and hasn’t since last year. Why would I want merch especially now? — Olivia (@OliviaGoesGrr) August 26, 2021

No shoes, We want updates. This game boring as hell. So boring infact, I just bought City Folk to play instead lmao — 🐱CherriCola🐱 (@YT_Emv2005V) August 26, 2021

While collaborations are always appreciated, Nintendo can benefit from providing the update that players have been wanting forever. Allegedly, however, an update is set to arrive in the game sometime in mid-November.

