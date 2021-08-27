Nintendo collaborates with PUMA to create exciting Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed apparel

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons fanbase is ever-growing. The easy-going and peaceful nature of the game is quite soothing for people, so they like to include elements of the game even in their real life.
Previously, Nintendo released their Back to School Animal Crossing-themed stationery collection. Currently, in what seems to be a series of exciting collaborations, the Japanese giant recently joined hands with PUMA to create Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed apparel and footwear.
PUMA x Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed merch coming soon
The German apparel giant had teased the collaboration prior to the official announcement by sharing an image on its official Twitter account that included the logos of both organizations.
Hours after the teaser, there was a post on the official Twitter handle of Nintendo America announcing the exciting collaboration.
What will the collection include?
The PUMA x Nintendo Animal Crossing collection will supposedly include three different sets of shoes, which will primarily be pastel shaded. Apart from this, there is also going to be a small pouch which resemble the bell bags from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Furthermore, there also seems to be a hoodie in this collection that will contain a grid of all fan-favorite Animal Crossing characters, such as Isabelle and Tom Nook.
It's been a busy year for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as it has collaborated with a bunch of other names such as Build A Bear, Sanrio, Monopoly, and even ColourPop.
However, what is still lacking is the major update that fans have been hoping for since quite some time. While many are overjoyed about the PUMA x Nintendo collaboration, others feel that the developers should focus more on delivering the much-demanded update rather than merchandise.
While collaborations are always appreciated, Nintendo can benefit from providing the update that players have been wanting forever. Allegedly, however, an update is set to arrive in the game sometime in mid-November.