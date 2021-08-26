Redditor posts viral meme that unites Pokemon and Animal Crossing fanbases

There is a lot of crossover with Nintendo games. Their exclusives, Animal Crossing, Mario, Pokemon and The Legend of Zelda, are some of the most popular game franchises in history. The odds are high that an Animal Crossing player will also play Mario or Pokemon and vice versa. Since that's the case, the players of each game are largely familiar with the other games.

One Redditor took advantage of that fact and created a viral meme that both Animal Crossing and Pokemon players can relate to. The communities of both games seem to appreciate it.

Viral meme that unites Pokemon and Animal Crossing players

Both Pokemon and Animal Crossing games are infamous for one shared thing: tiny buildings that have a remarkable amount of space. Buildings in both Animal Crossing games and Pokemon games typically have tiny exterior sizes but plenty of room on the inside. Pokemon Sword and Shield may have begun moving away from that, but the iconic Pokemon games share that phenomenon with Animal Crossing games.

Pokemon buildings have historically been tiny on the outside but huge on the inside, just like many Animal Crossing buildings. Image via PepinoVoador on Reddit

On an Animal Crossing island, there is only so much space, and in Pokemon games, the developers tried to keep the game more open with less big buildings taking up space. In both games, it's a space saving mechanic, but funny nonetheless. That's why both communities are loving this viral meme from one Redditor.

At the time of writing, the post had over 1,200 upvotes in a day. One commenter even did the math to find out just how much the building size changes upon entry.

Pokemon players and Animal Crossing players are often the same group of people, as Nintendo has some of the most loyal player bases (as evidenced by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update fiasco) in gaming. However, even if players haven't played the other game, they can definitely relate to this meme.

Nintendo is the parent company of both games (though Game Freak is involved too), so it makes total sense for the same type of mechanics to exist in both. Even the Legend of Zelda had the tiny building with lots of space phenomenon for a while. Different games can be similar sometimes.

