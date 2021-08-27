Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets a weather update, secretly added with update 1.11.0

Out of all the titles in the Animal Crossing franchise, New Horizons comes closest to replicating real-life events. From seasonal changes to changes in weather, the fifth title in the long-running franchise follows a linear progression model.

Interestingly, it allows players to time travel to take part in events they miss out on and grab the limited time items associated with it.

Update 1.11.0 came out earlier this month and was like a breath of fresh air for Animal Crossing players who have been waiting for substantial content inclusions for a while now.

However, one of the most interesting aspects of the new update was leaks and data mines. Data miners have uncovered several additional features, including the return of Brewster, new Halloween items, and more.

According to asteriation’s website, another leak was uncovered but was overshadowed by others. This suggests that New Horizons might be getting new weather patterns as summer draws to a close in the Northern Hemisphere.

New weather patterns for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Like in real life, weather dictates the kind of trees that will bloom and the critters that will be available on the island. The website mentions three weather patterns that were added with update 1.11.0. They are Fine07, Rain06, and Rain07.

According to the chart available on the website, Fine07 indicates clear and sunny weather, with no possibilities of rain.

On the flip side, Rain06, and Rain07, as the name suggests, refer to a cloudy day, followed by heavy rains.

Fine06 and Rain06,07 refer to changes in weather (Image via asteriation)

This might not seem like a big deal, but it alludes to Nintendo working behind the scenes to make Animal Crossing: New Horizons better. However, data miners tell a different story.

They suggest that weather changes are currently inaccessible to Animal Crossing players while they have been programmed into the game.

It's possible that Nintendo is working on these updates and might release them once everything's in place.

No other title has played around with the weather changing the way Animal Crossing: New Horizons has. The update might improve conditions and make rare weather changes common for players to grab critters and other items associated with it.

Edited by Srijan Sen