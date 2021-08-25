How to get Cherry Blossom Trees in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cherry blossom trees are beautiful, and many Animal Crossing players want them on their island. They can go a long way towards diversifying plantlife and really make an island look better.

Colorful trees add more to the island than standard green ones, so it makes sense that these are highly sought after. With so many players vying for them, here's the complete guide to getting cherry blossom trees.

Cherry blossom trees in Animal Crossing

Cherry blossom season occurs every year in Animal Crossing. For Northern Hemisphere players, it is from April 1-10 while Southern Hemisphere players will soon get to see them from October 1-10.

[Life Advice] For islands in the northern hemisphere, it suddenly feels like spring thanks to budding cherry trees. You'll see cherry blossom petals dancing through the sky. Yes, yes, I want everyone to scoop them up for some enjoyable spring DIY projects perfect for the season. pic.twitter.com/dUiJs3502j — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) April 1, 2020

Most players will wait for those times to come around, but there is a way to quicken the process. Time travel allows players to get to any time of the year in Animal Crossing.

This is a big feature for a game that is so focused on seasonal events and items. Some players don't like doing it, but it is an option nonetheless.

Cherry blossom trees are only around for a short period of time every year. (Image via Nintendo)

Cherry blossom trees aren't planted as is. They are hardwood trees, which means they won't bear fruit. Planted hardwood trees will bloom into cherry blossom trees during the appropriate season.

Fruit trees cannot turn into cherry blossoms and once the season is over, they will be regular hardwoods once again.

When they are blooming, players can collect their falling petals with the net. They can be collected for DIY recipes and other uses. Once Isabelle announces the appearance of cherry blossom trees, players will receive the DIY recipe for the Outdoor Picnic Set, which lists petals as a requirement.

Unfortunately, cherry blossom trees are only available during those 10 days. Animal Crossing players will have to time travel to stay there or wait around for another year to see them return.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul