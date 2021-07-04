Time Travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Everything players need to know

Time Travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Yes, it is very much a possibility, and players have been taking advantage of it ever since the game was released. In fact, even Nintendo acknowledged the possibility of Time Travel in its game and noted that there is hardly anything it can do about it other than have faith in the players.

Traveling through time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is fairly easy. Therefore, players often exploit it to gain millions of bells and other items. The feature definitely has its pros and cons. However, the pros certainly outweigh the cons and hence, almost everyone wants to learn how to travel through time in the game.

How to time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with pros and cons

The essential requirement for traveling through time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is to change the settings in Nintedo Switch. This can be done in six simple steps:

Go to the System Settings on your Nintendo Switch Choose 'System' from the bottom of the list Scroll down to the 'Date and Time' setting Deselect the 'Synchronise Clock via Internet' option Chose the date and time corresponding to the event you want to travel to Voila! You will have successfully traveled through time once you load up Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Time Travel settings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Peekmp)

Pros of Time Travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are several advantages of traveling through time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Players can recieve more interest on the bells they have saved up in the ADB. Time traveling also allows players to attend past and future Animal Crossing: New Horizons events such as K.K Slider concerts or fishing tourneys. However, seasonal events are still not accessible. Time travel also helps skip the one-day wait for mail to arrive. Naturally, things that take some time to happen, such as growing trees and flowers, or villagers moving in can also be skipped. There are day specific inventory items that players can access whenever they want. If players wish to catch all the fish and bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they can skip waiting for the season to arrive and just time travel.

Cons of Time Travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are major downsides to time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well, and players should be careful. Players will not get the bonus Nook Miles since they will lose out on the streak. Moreover, traveling in time might also give players a cockroach infestation around their house as well as a weed infestation across their islands.

The worst disadvantage of time traveling in Animal Crossing: New Horizons certainly has to be the rotten turnips and neglected neighbors.

Regardless of these, players still prefer going around the ethical way and gaining an unfair advantage. Due to this, Nintendo had to restrict certain Animal Crossing: New Horizons events that could be accessed through time travel.

