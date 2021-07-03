Animal Crossing: New Horizons Beach Ideas to make your island shores look interesting

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players often spend the majority of their time decorating their island interiors. They might give their villagers a nice neighborhood to live in or decorate their islands based on certain themes.

Unfortunately, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players often neglect their beaches that end up looking plain and barren.

There are countless ways Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can spice up their beach designs to make their islands the perfect destination for visitors. Beaches have a lot of free space, and they are the perfect place to try out designs that players cannot use in their neighborhoods. Moreover, players can also use the extra items in their storage to decorate the beaches, efficiently managing their inventory.

Decoration ideas to have a better-looking beach in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Transforming beaches into vineyards is always an interesting idea. Players can plant flowers that resemble berries across their beaches and set up picnic spots that can function as tasting locations. A few wooden boxes and barrels with rustic structures should do the job perfectly.

Strawberry vineyard on an Animal Crossing: New Horizons beach (Image via Lex Play)

Another way players can spice up their Animal Crossing: New Horizons beach is by designing it to look like a beach party. Setting up floaties, streamers, tents, beach chairs, and coolers would set the theme perfectly. Players can also add inflatable pools and coral decorations to improve the look of their beach party.

Secret beaches are always wonderful to visit. The thrill of discovering a secret beach when a player visits other islands will never get old. Players can surround their islands with bushy trees, separating the mainland from the beach. Therefore, the beaches will not be visible from the inside. Players can also use cliffs and secret pathways to lead to their cute little beach spots.

A cool idea to have a perfect beach would always be a beachside bar/restaurant. Players can set up counters and chairs that resemble the theme and set up the table with coconut drinks to match the theme.

Beachside bar in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Lex Play)

These are only some of the ideas that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can use to give their beaches a fresher and improved look than the usual boring ones. There are several other ways players can decorate their beaches, with only their imagination being the limit.

