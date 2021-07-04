Top 3 things Animal Crossing players do that ruin gameplay 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for more than a year, and players have already developed some bad habits that ruin the title's organic gameplay. New Horizons has changed the way we look at augmented reality, even after it's based on the same premise as its predecessors.

It challenges the players' creative curiosity and allows us to create a world of our own, starting off our journey with a makeshift tent. The subsequent section will throw more light on the activities players pursue which hamper gameplay and defeat the entire point of the title.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Everything you need to know about paintings in New Horizons

Annoying habits of Animal Crossing players

Exploiting time travel

Nintendo introduced time travel as a feature in the game to allow players to celebrate events and grab in-game items they must've missed out on. This is because most of the events and their corresponding items are time locked.

Excessive time travel ruins gameplay (Image via GoNintendo)

For players who are occupied and don't play the game as regularly as others, time travel is a big boon. However, players have started exploiting this feature to grab more of the same time locked items and have stopped playing the game in the intended way. Excessive time travel ruins the excitement around an event defeating the purpose of following real time.

Excessive hoarding

Most of the items in the game are available in different colors and variations to suit the players choices. Players, however, have developed a habit of hoarding items they may never use. What's the point of having the same shirt in different colors if you're never going to wear it?

Players store a lot of unnecessary items in their inventory (Image via GoNintendo)

Animal Crossing players have frequently complained of a lack of storage capacity in the game.

Also read: Top 5 Animal Crossing: New Leaf features we need in New Horizons

Telling people how to play the game or comparing islands

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to create custom designs, incorporating everyone's needs and wants.

Animal Crossing players can create an island of their dreams (Image via GoNintendo)

However, players still compare their islands with others. This is rather futile. With the amount of customizable items that are available, players can literally create a world of their own. Similarly, there is no right way to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That is perhaps one of the driving reasons behind its success.

Also Read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything we know about the different mystery islands

Edited by Gautham Balaji