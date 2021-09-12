Will Animal Crossing: New Horizons get an update in the coming weeks?

September has begun, implying that a glorious summer has ended in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It also implies that Nintendo Direct might be around the corner. Nintendo has kept everything under wraps for now, but the event takes place in September every year around the same time.

Meanwhile, the event throws light on several titles under Nintendo's banner: Animal Crossing patrons hope for the best but prepare for the worst after a relatively uneventful summer.

The following section will highlight the updates Animal Crossing players could be in store for and all the other critical corresponding details about them.

Nintendo Direct to take place this month to address Animal Crossing's future?

This has been a hot topic for debate for the last few months. History suggests that Direct takes place in September every year, 2020 being an exception for obvious reasons.

Several Halloween and November items were added to the game, which are currently unavailable. However, Nintendo Direct is a momentous occasion, so it's improbable that Nintendo will reiterate any information we're already aware of.

The update could add an array of new items to the Halloween event. More importantly, the update might finally bring back Brewster and the Roost.

Brewster has been away from the game for as long as players can remember. Museum expansion has been a rumor that has perforated social media and hasn't died out.

Brewster and the Roost coming sooner rather than later? (Image via Nintendo Life)

With the Fireworks event adding Boba Milk and Coffee as consumable items, fans believe this is the closest they've come to having Brewster return to the game.

Besides that, Turkey and Toy Day are supposed to occur later this year, implying that more content updates are on the horizon.

This might be added to the game in an update sometime in November, and the event will likely feature newer items and better mechanics.

Island expansion and fence customization have also been rumored to be added to the game sooner rather than later. However, Nintendo has been rather passive in sharing information with players, despite Doug Bowser claiming that new and fresh activities are planned for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Stay tuned for more Animal Crossing updates.

