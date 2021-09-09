How to get new dialogs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons boasts an array of features, several of which were unavailable in previous iterations. Sadly, veterans of the franchise have their reservations as well.

One of the most notable issues players have with New Horizons is the use of repetitive dialog. The game might have a lot of additional features, but its use of repetitive dilaog makes things rather monotonous.

The following is a list of simple techniques players can use to try and combat this problem.

Techniques to combat repetitive dialog in Animal Crossing

1) Locations

Players will have to travel to various locations on the island to complete their daily tasks. This is one of the easiest ways to get a new dialog. Villagers usually talk about their surroundings and reveal information about themselves, which more or less depends on the location.

Dialogs also depend on the location (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo has also dedicated a set of dialogs whenever players come across villagers inside buildings, including the museum and Nook's Cranny, two of the most popular locations in the game.

2) Outfits

Several players stick to an outfit for months sometimes. However, it is important to note that villagers in Animal Crossing share their views on outfits too, which is hilarious and adorable at the same time.

Every villager in the game has a keen eye, and won't hesitate to express their envy at seeing the player with an elaborate outfit (Image via Nintendo)

Every villager in the game has a keen eye, and won't hesitate to express their envy at seeing the player with an elaborate outfit.

3) Characters

Animal Crossing: New Horizons boasts the presence of over 300 villagers who are categorized under different personality types.

Inviting other villagers also opens up possibilities for new dialog (Image via Nintendo)

Sadly, Nintendo only allows 10 villagers to appear on the island at a time. Interestingly, players can invite other characters on their islands by using amiibo cards. This is yet another technique that exposes players to a set of new dialogs.

Despite not getting a substantial update, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a force to be reckoned with. This is also because the franchise is over 2 decades old, with New Horizons bagging second place amongst the best-selling Switch titles of all time.

The game currently has over 33 million active islands, and the score keeps increasing as thousands of players hop on the bandwagon every month.

