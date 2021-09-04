Pine cones and acorns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to get them, their uses and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to craft and create a lot of items, which need several items as raw materials. With the onset of autumn in the game and the recent September update, many seasonal items require acorns and pine cones in the form of raw materials for DIY recipes. Players might be confused about where they can get these items on their Animal Crossing islands.

In the video below, Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori explains exactly how players can obtain acorns and pine cones in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

However, there is nothing to worry about. Acorns and pine cones are among the easiest items to obtain in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They require minimal effort from the player and can be obtained in abundance.

Obtaining acorns and pine cones in Animal Crossing is simple

Acorns and pine cones are very useful materials for crafting many seasonal items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during autumn. So, it's good for players that Nintendo has kept the process of obtaining them very simple in the game.

All players have to do to obtain acorns and pine cones is shake trees. Players must shake normal hardwood trees to obtain acorns and tall cedar trees to get pine cones. There is also no time constraint with respect to shaking these trees to obtain the items. Players can shake the trees as much as possible to yield maximum gains.

Acorns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Game8)

However, it is worth noting that not every shake is going to yield acorns or pine cones. The drop rate of an acorn or pine cone in place of tree branches is about 15%, so players should try their luck. Furthermore, acorns and pine cones are items that are available only in autumn. So, if players want to get these items out of autumn, they must time travel to a place where autumn is ongoing.

Uses of acorns and pine cones in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Acorns and pine cones can be used for several seasonal items in autumn.

Acorn Pochette

Leaf Campfire

Pile of Leaves

Pine Bonsai Tree

Traditional Balancing Toy

Tree's Bounty Arch

Tree's Bounty Big Tree

Tree's Bounty Lamp

Tree's Bounty Little Tree

Tree's Bounty Mobile

Yellow Leaf Pile

Apart from these, players can also sell acorns and pine cones at Nook's Cranny if they have no use for it. Acorns and pine cones sell for 200 Bells each.

