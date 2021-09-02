Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deep sea creatures coming and going in September

The calendar has officially turned to September, and for Animal Crossing, that means a lot. Each month brings new seasonal events, new items, new fish, new bugs and new deep sea creatures. With September officially underway, players can now start collecting new and pricey critters all over their island. Here's what's new this month.

New deep sea creatures in Animal Crossing in September

In the month of September, these deep sea creatures will be arriving for the first time. They can be sold for various amounts of bells or donated to the museum to complete the collection.

Oyster- 2,000 bells

Turban shell- 1,000 bells

Chambered nautilus- 1,800 bells

Umbrella octopus- 6,000 bells

Sweet shrimp- 1,400 bells

Those deep sea creatures can bring in a lot of profit for Animal Crossing players. Unfortunately, these creatures have now left as a result of the month change and are no longer available for catching.

Vampire squid- 10,000 bells

Sea pineapple- 1,500 bells

The Vampire Squid, which carries a 10,000 bells price tag, is no longer available after August. Image via Nintendo

Those sea creatures can no longer be found this month, but will eventually return. All critters in Animal Crossing come and go in cycles, so it's not a permanent exit. However, Animal Crossing players should prioritize these deep sea creatures because they will be leaving after September ends and won't be back for a while.

Sea grapes- 900 bells

Sea urchin- 1,700 bells

Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells

Moon jellyfish- 600 bells

Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells

Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells

Horseshoe crab- 2,500 bells

Flatworm- 700 bells

If bells is what players are looking for, then these deep sea creatures will be the best ones to find. Many of these are available for multiple months, but don't wait around to find out.

Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells

Umbrella octopus- 6,000 bells

Giant isopod- 12,000 bells

Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells

For a complete guide to all critters coming in September, check this list out.

