Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Every seasonal item that players can expect for the rest of 2021

The last few weeks have been pretty gratifying for Animal Crossing patrons. Players and veterans have been waiting for a massive update for a while now, and even though their wait continues, the Fireworks event was a glorious success.

Unsurprisingly, the next few months will comprise several new and returning seasonal events, offering both new and repeating seasonal items.

Update 1.11.0 added several additional features to the game, and according to data miners, the game has enough content to last until October.

This implies that the next major update should arrive once Halloween comes around.

Be that as it may, the subsequent section will throw more light on the items that were teased this summer, and can be relished throughout September, October, and November.

Upcoming items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

September

Grape Harvest Festival (September 1 - September 30)

The Grape Harvest Festival is a returning event that lasts for the entire month of September, and the seasonal item for this event is the Grape-Harvest Basket.

Grape Harvest Basket in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via michelle on Twitter)

Moon-Viewing Day (September 12- September 21)

Moon-Viewing Day celebrates a Japanese holiday and is also one of the returning events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are three seasonal items that players can get from this event:

Dango

Moon rugs

Moon cakes

Players can view the seasonal items for September in this video by Mayor Mori.

Chuseok (September 12- September 21)

Chuseok celebrates the Korean harvest festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Chuseok event offers players a seasonal item named Songpyeon.

October

Day of the Dead (October 25 - November 3)

Day of the Dead will be one of the new seasonal events coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With this event, players will celebrate the Mexican tradition of honoring their dead friends and family with what they used to enjoy during their life.

Day of the Dead event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via u/cottonnara on Reddit)

The seasonal item that players can earn from this event is the Marigold decoration item.

November

Lantern Festival (November 1 - November 11)

During the Lantern Festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players will celebrate the European holiday of St. Martin's Day. The event is named so because children can often be seen carrying paper lanterns on St. Martin's Day.

The seasonal item to get from this event is the Handheld Lantern item, however, it comes in six different variations:

Handheld Lantern - Stars

Handheld Lantern - Moons

Handheld Lantern - Stained Glass

Handheld Lantern - Suns

Handheld Lantern - Geese

Handheld Lantern - Leaves

Shichi-Go-San (November 11- November 20)

The Shichi-Go-San event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates the Japanese tradition of rituals for baby girls (age 3 to 7) and boys (age 3 to 5). The event offers a seasonal item called Chitose Ame.

Players can purchase each of these attractive seasonal items in Animal Crossing from Special Goods of Nook Shopping.

Edited by R. Elahi