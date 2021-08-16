Top 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons events of the year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons keeps things interesting for its players by introducing and reintroducing several events throughout the year. While some of these are recurring events, there are some that only take place only once a year.

Naturally, these events are very exciting for the players as participation can yield many exciting and attractive items within the game. However, as is the case with events in most titles, there are some that are more popular than others.

YouTuber Sulky even went on to rate every Animal Crossing event that has taken place in 2021 so far in the following video.

Here are the top 5 events of the year for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons events of the year

5. Bunny Day

Bunny Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

The Bunny Day event began on March 28, 2021 and lasted till April 4, 2021. The event, which will be hosted by Zipper T. Bunny, is essentially the Animal Crossing version of Easter. Players are required to hunt for 30 Easter eggs that will be hidden all over the island.

Players can obtain the Egg series of furniture upon participating in the Bunny Day event.

4. Toy Day

Toy Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo Life)

The Toy Day event is the Christmas event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The event takes place on December 24th in the game, and players are required to interact with Jingle to craft DIY items. Upon completing this task, players can exchange gifts with their villagers for Christmas items from Nook's Cranny. Jingle will award the player a magic bag and Toy Day stockings. Hanging stockings on their walls will yield players a gift the next day.

3. Turkey Day

Turkey Day's Franklin in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Turkey Day in Animal Crossing celebrates the American festival of Thanksgiving. The event arrives with the winter update in the game and is celebrated throughout the day on November 26th. Franklin arrives on the island on the day of the event wearing a chef's hat. A cooking table will be set up with pots, pans, and other cooking items, and villagers will be seen enjoying the same. Players can get four non-craftable items and eight craftable items as rewards for the Turkey Day in Animal Crossing.

YouTuber Mayor Mori shared a video on their channel explaining the details of the Turkey Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

2. Halloween

Halloween in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Halloween is arguably the biggest fall event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The latest update leaks suggest that the Halloween event in Animal Crossing will take place on October 31st between 5 PM and 12 AM. Halloween sees the arrival of Jack the Halloween Czar on the Animal Crossing island, and players can earn many limited time items from him as rewards for participating in the event.

1. Fireworks Festival

Fireworks Festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Fireworks Festival is the biggest summer event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The event lasts for the entire month of August, and takes place on every Sunday of the month. Players can participate and win many gifts and limited time items from Isabelle and Redd from Redd's Raffle that will be set up outside Resident Services. Apart from enjoying the fireworks on display, players can even create their own custom fireworks in the game.

Since these events are limited time events in Animal Crossing, players can't time travel to enjoy these events more than once in a year. However, maybe that is what adds to the speciality of these events, making them more enjoyable.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod