Animal Crossing glitches can be pretty hilarious, but one recent glitch allows players to prep for some solid photo ops.

Players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons know exactly which among the furniture in the game is functional and which ones are there just for looks and decoration with no interaction available whatsoever.

There is a lot that can be done within Animal Crossing, but players are always wanting more. This is where these glitches come in. As of late, players have found a way to glitch into furniture items, such as swimming pools.

Animal Crossing players find a pool glitch and discover ways to exploit it

Image via Nintendo

Patterns in Animal Crossing: New Horizon can be placed to make facade pools across the ground of the island. The new pool glitch makes that unnecessary as the actual pool furniture can be entered.

My new favourite animal crossing glitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/FlU8cFk9Ex — Venetia Wisher (@VenetiaWisher) May 14, 2021

The glitch can be done by placing a flat object on an elevated curved portion of the island. Players then need to climb onto the object. This will allow them to glitch into the object, most commonly done with Animal Crossing pools.

That is just the beginning, however. Other players have learned that this glitch can take place with a variety of items. There have been instances of glitching into rockets, a Turkey Day Stand, and even a campfire.

This new animal crossing glitch RULES pic.twitter.com/EwTJTAwXmS — Emma Tolkin: Inside Edition (@EmmaTolkin) May 15, 2021

It is pretty terrifying to see that, in this game often cited as made for children, players can glitch into a pool with a shark in it. At this point, it seems like anything truly is possible in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

I just played Animal Crossing for the first time in weeks after reading about a glitch that lets you walk in rivers. What. A. Day. pic.twitter.com/wDXWqX9erZ — Lauren Martin (@laaurenmartin) May 12, 2021

Another version of the glitch allows players to swim in rivers. Players will know that swimming is only allowed in the ocean with a wetsuit. This changes that, but doesn't allow players to swim in the same way.