The Football Fish is an uncommon fish found in the ocean of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The reason it is called a Football Fish is, well, because of its shape. It is shaped like a football, but has a light that hangs from it in order to lure in prey for it to feed upon.

It sells for 2,500 Bells when sold at Nook's Cranny and if sold to C.J., the Animal Crossing: New Horizons player will net 3,750. Players just need to know how to catch one first.

How to catch a Football Fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image via Nintendo

The Football Fish is a winter fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This means in the northern hemisphere, it can be caught through the month of November until the month of March.

Football Fish can be caught by players in the southern hemisphere from the month of May to September, as their winter season differs from those living in the north.

Every Animal Crossing player identified it immediately. "I caught a football fish! Some countries call it a soccer fish!" https://t.co/0OaMm9GrZy — Dan Morgan 🦠😷 (@PowerCatDan) May 12, 2021

The ocean, or the sea as it is known in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, houses tons of fish. In order to catch a Football Fish during the appropriate season, players will need to look for it between 4 PM and 9 AM.

There are different sizes of fish to look out for when attempting to catch a Football Fish. They can be tiny, small, medium, large, very large, thin, and huge. Some of them even have fins.

Anyone who is freaking out about that washed up Football Fish has clearly never played Animal Crossing pic.twitter.com/AhT8lyMX0d — amanda 🔪 (@AmandaaaNG) May 12, 2021

In the case of Football Fish, they will have a large shadow in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Large shadows will be about the size of the in-game character's body, if that helps differentiate between the sizes.

Of course, none of this can happen without a fishing rod. They can be crafted at a crafting bench with enough tree branches or can simply be purchased at Nook's Cranny.