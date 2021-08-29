Fireworks event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes to a glorious end tonight

The Fireworks event is one of the most popular affairs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The event takes place every Sunday in August, implying that today marks the last day before it becomes unavailable for another year.

Interestingly, the Fireworks event this year was a bigger affair than it was last year. Nintendo added several new items to Redd's Raffle this year, including Boba Milk Tea/Coffee, Cotton Candy, Popsicles and more.

More importantly, data miners uncovered evidence of Halloween themed items, which will make their way to the game once Animal Crossing players turn the calendar to October.

All eyes, however, were on the Fireworks event, even though it's an occasion that's repeating from last year.

It's safe to say that it hasn't disappointed Animal Crossing patrons, and with August drawing to a close, the following is a recap of whatever transpired this month.

Fireworks event in Animal Crossing

Similar to several other events in the franchise, the aforementioned event begins with an announcement from Isabelle.

She rewards the players with bopper hats, which look absolutely adorable. The different types of bopper hats available during the event are:

Heart Bopper

Star Bopper

Flower Bopper

Bulb Bopper

Players can also interact with Isabelle to shortlist 10 Fireworks designs which she will remember for the subsequent weeks as well.

Animal Crossing patrons can also opt for a custom design, which they can share with their friends. They need to access the NookPhone in order to do so. On the flip side, players can select a design made by someone else and witness the illuminating sky.

The Boba Milk Tea is the finest addition to this year's iteration of the Fireworks event (Image via Nintendo)

Redd's Raffle has been a mouthwatering addition by Nintendo. Redd is one of the most notorious villagers in the franchise who has a reputation for selling fradulent pieces of art.

In this event, however, players only get genuine items from his raffle. Each visit costs 500 bells, giving Animal Crossing players a chance to win any of the 24 items that were available this year.

The prizes are:

Red Sparkler Blue Sparkler Fountain FIrework Bubble Blower Uchiwa Fan Pinwheel Tweeter Blue Balloon Red Balloon Yellow Balloon Green Balloon Pink Balloon Ramune Soda Frozen Treat Orange Frozen Treat Chocolocate Frozen treat Plain Cotton Candy Melon Cotton Candy Ramune Sode Cotton Candy Strawberry Cotton Candy Boba Milk Tea Boba Coffee Boba Strawberry Tea Boba Mango Tea Boba Green Tea

Which of these new items is the best?

