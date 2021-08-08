Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fireworks designs

The Fireworks Festival has certainly sparked things up in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons universe after a long time. From veterans to newcomers, everyone in the community finally has an event that offers new items.

12 new items were added to Redd's Raffle this year, implying that players who missed out on the event last year can now collect a total of 24 items. Alongside new items, custom fireworks have been the biggest highlight of the Fireworks Festival in New Horizons. Traditionally, players have loved this feature, and 2021's festival is no exception.

Here are some of the best custom fireworks designs that have stood out among the rest. They can undoubtedly help others who are still struggling to create their own designs.

Best villagers-based fireworks designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Isabelle

Isabelle fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World )

2) Tom Nook

Tom Nook fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

3) Roald

Roald fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

4) Julian

Julian fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Pokemon fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon and Animal Crossing have been the two most profitable ventures for Nintendo. It is always a delight to see any form of collaboration between the massive communities of both these popular franchises.

Here are some Pokemon themed fireworks that players recreated in ACNH:

1) Pokeball

Pokeball fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

2) Eeve

Eeve Pokemon fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Other Nintendo franchises such as Zelda, Sonic, and Splatoon are also popular among Animal Crossing players, which is self-evident from the following designs:

1) Sonic

Sonic fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

2) Splatoon Green Squid

Green Squid fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

3) Zelda Shield

Zelda Shield fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

The New Horizons community never fails to surprise with its creativity during events such as the Fireworks Festival. Nintendo's life-simulator game offers a surprising amount of flexibility to its players which helps them showcase their innovation. This also explains why the title is still relevant after a year of release.

Luckily, this is just the beginning of the 1.11.0 update, and two new mini-events will soon arrive in the game. These are the Obon festival and the Chuseok event.

Of course, both the mini-events will offer some exciting items which will be available in Nook's Cranny sooner than ever.

