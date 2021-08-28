Complete list of fish arriving and leaving in September for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Critters come and go each month for Animal Crossing players. Some fish are here for a month then gone. Others have a longer shelf life, but are still seasonally based. They also have different spawn times and spawn rates, so any given time and any given day in Animal Crossing could have completely different fish for players to find.
The month of September is right around the corner and that means new fish, new items, new seasonal events and more. Here's a complete list of fish that will be leaving and arriving in the month of September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Fish coming and going in September for Animal Crossing
Here are the fish that will be arriving for the first time in September and their accompanying price tags as well as their locations. Fish can be a great source of bells for Animal Crossing players who catch the right ones. They can also be used to complete the collection at the museum.
- Pike- 1,800 bells- River
- Cherry salmon- 1,000 bells- River clifftop pond
- Char- 3,800 bells- River Clifftop pond
- Golden trout- 15,000 bells- River clifftop
- Salmon- 700 bells- River mouth
- King salmon- 1,800 bells- River mouth
- Mitten crab- 2,000 bells- River
- Sturgeon- 10,000 bells- River mouth
Those fish will be arriving in September, but Animal Crossing players will need to catch these fish before they leave at the end of August.
- Killifish- 300 bells- Pond
- Frog- 120 bells- Pond
- Giant snakehead- 5,500 bells- Pond
- Napoleonfish- 10,000 bells- Sea
- Squid- 500 bells- Sea
Animal Crossing players will also need to prioritize these fish in the month of September, as they will be leaving when October rolls around.
- Crawfish- 200 bells- Pond
- Soft-shelled turtle- 3,750 bells- River
- Sweetfish- 900 bells- River
- Salmon- 700 bells- River mouth
- King salmon- 1,800 bells- River mouth
- Nibblefish- 1,500 bells- River
- Piranha- 2,500 bells- River
- Arowana- 10,000 bells- River
- Dorado- 15,000 bells- River
- Gar- 6,000 bells- Pond
- Arapaima- 10,000 bells- River
- Saddled bichir- 4,000 bells- River
- Clownfish- 650 bells- Sea
- Surgeonfish- 1,000 bells- Sea
- Butterfly fish- 1,000 bells- Sea
- Pufferfish- 250 bells- Sea
- Blue marlin- 10,000 bells- Pier
- Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells- Sea
- Saw shark- 12,000 bell- Sea
- hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells- Sea
- Great white shark- 15,000 bells- Sea
- Whale shark- 13,000 bells- Sea
- Suckerfish- 1,500 bells- Sea
Be sure to catch these before they leave!
