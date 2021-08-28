Complete list of fish arriving and leaving in September for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Critters come and go each month for Animal Crossing players. Some fish are here for a month then gone. Others have a longer shelf life, but are still seasonally based. They also have different spawn times and spawn rates, so any given time and any given day in Animal Crossing could have completely different fish for players to find.

The month of September is right around the corner and that means new fish, new items, new seasonal events and more. Here's a complete list of fish that will be leaving and arriving in the month of September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Fish coming and going in September for Animal Crossing

Here are the fish that will be arriving for the first time in September and their accompanying price tags as well as their locations. Fish can be a great source of bells for Animal Crossing players who catch the right ones. They can also be used to complete the collection at the museum.

Pike- 1,800 bells- River

Cherry salmon- 1,000 bells- River clifftop pond

Char- 3,800 bells- River Clifftop pond

Golden trout- 15,000 bells- River clifftop

Salmon- 700 bells- River mouth

King salmon- 1,800 bells- River mouth

Mitten crab- 2,000 bells- River

Sturgeon- 10,000 bells- River mouth

Those fish will be arriving in September, but Animal Crossing players will need to catch these fish before they leave at the end of August.

Killifish- 300 bells- Pond

Frog- 120 bells- Pond

Giant snakehead- 5,500 bells- Pond

Napoleonfish- 10,000 bells- Sea

Squid- 500 bells- Sea

A Napoleonfish, the most expensive fish leaving in August. Image via Nintendo

Animal Crossing players will also need to prioritize these fish in the month of September, as they will be leaving when October rolls around.

Crawfish- 200 bells- Pond

Soft-shelled turtle- 3,750 bells- River

Sweetfish- 900 bells- River

Salmon- 700 bells- River mouth

King salmon- 1,800 bells- River mouth

Nibblefish- 1,500 bells- River

Piranha- 2,500 bells- River

Arowana- 10,000 bells- River

Dorado- 15,000 bells- River

Gar- 6,000 bells- Pond

Arapaima- 10,000 bells- River

Saddled bichir- 4,000 bells- River

Clownfish- 650 bells- Sea

Surgeonfish- 1,000 bells- Sea

Butterfly fish- 1,000 bells- Sea

Pufferfish- 250 bells- Sea

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells- Pier

Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells- Sea

Saw shark- 12,000 bell- Sea

hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells- Sea

Great white shark- 15,000 bells- Sea

Almost died catching this Great White Shark. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/DxP2XQP3gP — Kim Newman (@KimboSlasher) March 21, 2020

Whale shark- 13,000 bells- Sea

Suckerfish- 1,500 bells- Sea

Be sure to catch these before they leave!

