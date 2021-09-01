How to earn Nook Miles faster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Nook Miles as a currency is pretty new to the Animal Crossing franchise. Players are rewarded with Nook Miles after completing challenges that appear in the app designated for the purpose.

Players can exchange these miles for new items, DIY recipes, go on mystery tours, and pay off their getaway packages.

Animal Crossing players need to visit the Nook Stop terminal, which looks like an ATM inside Resident Services.

However, players need to pay off Tom Nook with 5,000 Nook Miles. This is the loan he provides the players with when starting the game on the deserted island.

What can players buy with Nook Miles in Animal Crossing

Once players have paid off Tom Nook, they can interact with the Nook Stop terminal to access an array of items that expand as players progress into Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

More importantly, as soon as players turn Resident Services from a tent to a standalone building, they will unlock various furniture items, new DIY recipes, and more.

Players can earn Nook Miles by catching critters as well (Image via Nintendo)

It is important to note that earning Nook Miles isn't as tough as it sounds. Animal Crossing players need to complete different activities on their islands, including catching critters, interacting with other villagers, crafting items, and doing nothing at all sometimes.

The following is a list of items players can purchase using Nook Miles:

Nook Miles Ticket (travel to a Mystery Island) - 2,000 Miles

Custom Design Pro Editor (create better patterns for more clothing types) - 800 Miles

Pretty Good Tools Recipes (lets you craft sturdier designs for Fishing Rod, Net, Shovel, Watering Can, and Axe) - 3,000 Miles

Tool Ring (access to a radial menu for your tools) - 800 Miles

Pocket Organization Guide (expands your inventory by one row) - 5,000 Miles

Top 8 Pop Hairstyles, Top 8 Cool Hairstyles - 2,400 Miles each

Top 8 Stylish Hair Colors - 3,000 Miles

How to earn Nook Miles faster

Players who have been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a while might find it harder to gather Nook Miles. On the flip side, it might be easier for newcomers.

Animal Crossing patrons can earn Nook Miles faster by trading via Nookazon, a website that allows players to trade amongst themselves.

Items expand as players progress into the game (Image via Nintendo)

For instance, someone might require a rare seasonal DIY recipe you have, which can be traded for Nook Miles. This method enables players to grab Nook Miles without putting in a lot of effort.

Interestingly, a quicker way to earn Nook Miles is by visiting treasure islands. These islands are hosted by players who have items and recipes in abundance for other Animal Crossing players.

Sadly, Nintendo via update 1.11.0 restricted this feature to some extent, making it difficult for players to carry DIY recipes back to their islands. Nook Miles Tickets are currently safe, but who knows, Nintendo might remove them too.

