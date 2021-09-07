Simu Liu joins growing celebrity player list for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Simu Liu, the latest star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is an avid Animal Crossing player. He has been a New Horizons player since the game hit shelves in 2020. Liu often tweets about his Animal Crossing island and even did an island tour last year.

The movie has been a huge hit critically, with fans and in the box office. Liu is a huge part of that and has become yet another celebrity that plays Animal Crossing.

He's not even the only Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to prominently play Animal Crossing as Brie Larson is an avid Nintendo Switch gamer. Guy Fieri, Danny Trejo and many more celebrities are big fans of the hit Nintendo social simulator.

Liu's Twitter is full of random tweets, most of which are humorous, but he also likes to drop images of his Animal Crossing island from time to time. He tweeted about going to the gym, which makes sense for an actor working on an action movie, and posted an image of the home gym from his island.

Went to the gym today. pic.twitter.com/vJeMpkxcuC — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) May 28, 2020

Animal Crossing doesn't need any help getting players, as it is one of the most popular and most played games of the last year or so. However, the celebrity player list doesn't hurt. In fact, some players play for the sole purpose of visiting that celebrity's island or just playing the same game as them.

Not many games boast such a high caliber player base. Animal Crossing is one of, if not the most popular games since its release in March of 2020. It rose to prominence partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fact that so many celebrities were big Animal Crossing players helped as well.

One fan even made a Shang-Chi themed island in excitement for the movie. (Image via hellopandreaa on Reddit)

