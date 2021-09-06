Animal Crossing: New Horizons data mine uncovers new villager jobs and activities

August was more or less successful for Animal Crossing: New Horizons patrons. Nintendo released update 1.11.0 that introduced one of the most popular affairs in the game, the Fireworks event.

However, the developers added several new items to make the event even more interesting than last year. It's safe to say that one of the most intriguing aspects of the latest update was data mines.

Data miners uncovered evidence of an array of additional features apparently programmed into the game and to be rolled out sooner rather than later.

Sadly, like every other leak thus far, these need to be taken with a grain of salt until Nintendo puts a seal on them.

Interestingly, another such leak has surfaced, first reported by popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Crossing Channel.

This might be the most significant leak so far as it involves villagers in Animal Crossing. The leak alludes to the possibility of new villager jobs and activities, which has never been witnessed before.

New Animal Crossing data mine involves villagers

This was discovered by a famous leaker, Stoney, who suggested that female villagers in Animal Crossing have a nurse's uniform and cap. Male villagers have a nurse's jacket, and both genders have a doctor's coat assigned to them by the developers.

Players won't find villagers wearing the doctor's outfits unless they're given as a gift.

Animal Crossing villagers might get specific roles (Image via Nintendo)

More importantly, the code refers to specific job-related duties and roles, implying that the outfits are associated with similar activities.

Stoney also discovered the presence of school uniforms for different villager types. There's an after-school jacket for Jock and Cranky villagers, a school jacket for Lazy and Smug, and a sailors tee for female villagers.

These features were present in another popular Animal Crossing iteration, Happy Home Designer. Players could build hospitals and schools within the game, a feature not seen in any other entry in the franchise.

This gave every village on the island a purpose. Interestingly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been criticized in terms of villager participation on numerous occasions.

While New Horizons is one of the finest entries in the franchise, the developers might likely introduce features from other popular titles to keep it afloat.

However, this piece of information remains incomplete until Nintendo comes out with an official word.

