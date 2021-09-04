Animal Crossing Series 1-4 Amiibo cards finally getting a restock

The Animal Crossing Series 1-4 Amiibo cards have been sold out in the US for a while, but it seems they will be available again very soon. Amiibo cards are merchandise which Nintendo makes for a lot of their games, including Animal Crossing. Amiibo cards in Animal Crossing will often be used to invite specific villagers to a player's island.

Getting the right villagers to the island is often a top priority for Animal Crossing players. Buying Amiibo cards can bypass the struggle of trial and error and just brings the desired villager to the island.

There are Amiibo cards for a lot of villagers, so players can effectively and easily choose which ones they'd like to join their island. They do have to pay for it, but it's a relatively small price.

Series 1-4 Animal Crossing Amiibo restock

According to Nintendo, the Series 1-4 Amiibo cards, which have been out of stock for quite some time, will be returning to stores in "early September". There's no official date, but the announcement implies it could be any day.

Casually walked into Target and found this gem just hanging out there on the shelf! Had no idea these amiibo cards were getting a restock 🤩 #AnimalCrossing #amiibo pic.twitter.com/2oQEoLkiZx — Ray Strazdas (@raystrazdas) August 31, 2021

Additionally, the Sanrio collaborative cards will also be at Target again for the same price. Players can get the Sanrio-inspired villagers to broaden their collection. These will all be available in stores again sooner rather than later. Players can check their local Targets for availability.

Sanrio villagers are available through the use of the related Amiibo cards, which are now back in stock. (Image via Nintendo)

These are both sold for $5.99 USD each. They're not expensive, but while they were out of stock, scalpers (people who raise the price significantly on products that go out of stock) were selling them for exorbitant prices. Players will no longer have to deal with that, though.

Scalpers have a long history with Nintendo. They came to the fore in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when Nintendo Switches (most of which were bought to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons) were sold out everywhere for a long time.

Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Series 1, 2, 3, 4, and Sanrio Collection are all showing up at Target stores (YMMV) pic.twitter.com/Rig3oPjHDr — amiibo Alerts (@amiiboAlerts) September 2, 2021

Which Animal Crossing Amiibo cards are worth buying?

