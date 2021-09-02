Animal Crossing: New Horizons flips calendar to September, begins new event with new items

The calendar has officially flipped to September, and for Animal Crossing players that means big things. Each month brings about new items, new fish, new sea creatures, new bugs and new events. The 1.11.0 update added content for each month through October, and September is no different.

The Grape Harvest Festival begins today and brings new items and other features with it. Here's the complete guide to the Grape Harvest Festival in Animal Crossing.

Grape Harvest Festival in Animal Crossing

“Inspired by festivities in Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, this fun festival sees participants don traditional garb for dancing and a large parade to celebrate the grape harvest. Please enjoy your ceremonial basket!" says Nintendo about the upcoming event.

The Grape Harvest Festival lasts the entire month of September. This is not a new event, though, as it was debuted last year. The Grape Harvest Festival is a fun time in Animal Crossing and many players look forward to being able to buy the latest item through Nook Shopping.

That item is the Grape Harvest Basket, which is a brown basket with tan straps and grapes inside. It is worn like a backpack in Animal Crossing.

Hi, everyone! Now that it's September, Nook's Cranny is selling grape-harvest baskets through the end of the month again. Don't you just love this time of year? Happy fall! pic.twitter.com/p6MjCoT4d1 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 1, 2021

The item is available from September 1 through September 30. It is available to all players, regardless of hemisphere. Both Northern and Southern hemisphere players have access to this item during this time as it is technically a seasonal item, but not related to the current season and temperature.

The Grape Harvest Basket is available during this month in the seasonal items tab of Nook Shopping. Image via Nintendo

The Grape-Harvest basket will be available for just 800 bells, making it a cheap addition to the inventory. Along with that there will be various seasonal items relating to the Chuseok and Moon Viewing Festival events that will occur inside the month of September as well.

The Chuseok and Moon Viewing Festival will both occur from September 12-21, which is bookended by the Grape Harvest Festival.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod