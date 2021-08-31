Animal Crossing players hold wedding in-game and the community is gushing over it

Animal Crossing allows players to do whatever they want. Being a social simulator, the game mirrors many aspects of real life. Players have used this to bring their favorite things from the real world into the game and vice versa. Many players design islands and make designs for their favorite real world things, even events that only happen in the real world.

A pair of Animal Crossing players decided to hold a virtual wedding, much to the delight of the Animal Crossing community. The two ladies constructed a beautiful design and held their own ceremony on the beach.

Two Animal Crossing players get married in game

Unfortunately for these two ladies and any other players with matrimonial plans, this has no effect on anything in the game. There are no in-game weddings of any kind for players. They are currently restricted to just Reese and Cyrus (which is the purpose of the wedding season event), and there is no way for players to conduct weddings in-game.

It was a beautiful ceremony for these two, complete with a wedding arch, candles and fireworks on the beach. The community has reacted with overwhelmingly positive support for this. The post has accrued over 4200 upvotes in less than a day. Many players are now considering doing the same thing for their significant other.

While the weddings in Animal Crossing mean nothing and don't have any impact on the game or the real world, they do have some use. Every June is wedding season in Animal Crossing, and players have the opportunity to unlock heart-shaped crystals and wedding themed items. Now, players are finding ways to put these items to good use.

Every June, players can unlock wedding themed items. Now, they're putting them to good use. Image via Nintendo

It's pretty unlikely that this ever changes the way Animal Crossing handles weddings in-game, but it is nice to see the Animal Crossing player base using these items and having a good time with it.

Edited by Gautham Balaji