Animal Crossing: A complete guide to the Wedding Season event

Animal Crossing fans rejoice as the Wedding Season returns for the month of June yet again. Returning after last year's success, the Wedding Season event allows players a one-month window to grab exclusive rewards before they go out of rotation. Here's a complete guide to when the Wedding Season event will unlock and how to earn Heart Crystals.

Note: This guide uses last year's event as a reference. While the event is returning, not all elements may be identical to the ones mentioned in this guide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wedding Season 2021 Guide

When does the Wedding Season event take place?

The Wedding Season event will take place between June 1st-June 30th 2021 and will be unlocked based on the timezone linked to each player's Nintendo Account. Those without a Nintendo Account won't be able to access the event.

How to start Animal Crossing's Wedding Season event

The event begins with players getting a morning announcement from Isabelle marking the start of Wedding Season. Players will then receive a phone call from Harvey inviting you to his island.

Image via Animal Crossing World

Once there, players are greeted by Reese and Cyrus who need help celebrating their wedding anniversary. Players are now tasked with helping Reese and Cyrus in decorating their photos using Wedding Season furniture.

After meeting him for the first time, Harvey will give players a tour of his photo studio. Sadly, it will be rather empty prompting the players to hop in to help him with the event.

Animal Crossing players can visit Harvey multiple times a month. It is important to note that players need to have a word with him before entering his studio to partake in the Wedding Season event. If the players enter the studio without having a word with Harvey first, they will not activate the event shoot, which won’t give them a chance to earn hearts and Wedding Season items.

How to decorate photo shoots for Reese and Cyrus in Animal Crossing?

Image via Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When completing the event for the first time, Animal Crossing players must decorate the studio with a ceremony theme using White and Pink items.

After following Reese's instructions and completing the photo op, players must return to her to collect their reward. Completing the shoot for the first time rewards players with the Wedding Bench item.

After the first instance, players must return and speak to Harvey every day to continue with the event. Each day provides a different photo op.

How to get Heart Crystals

Successfully completing each photo shoot for Reese and Cyrus will award players with Heart Crystals that they can spend on furniture and clothing.

Spending Heart Crystals is one of the many ways to earn Wedding Season themed items. The players, however, need to interact with Cyrus to get a chance at grabbing these items. He sells 26 different Wedding themed items including furniture, flooring, wallpaper, rugs, and clothing for varied prices.

It is also important to note that his selection of items for players to purchase will increase as they finish more photoshoots for Cyrus and Reese.

For the first six days of Wedding Season photo shoots, a maximum of 11 Heart Crystals can be earned per day. After unlocking all wedding items on the 7th photoshoot, players can earn up to 15 Heart Crystals per day.

Complete Wedding Furniture and Clothing list:

Image via Animal Crossing World

Bridal Veil

Brown Wedding Flooring

Brown Wedding Wall

Cake Dress

Green Wedding Flooring

Green Wedding Wall

Reese & Vyrus Photo Plate

Wedding Arch

Wedding Bench

Wedding Cake

Wedding Candle Set

Wedding Chair

Wedding Decoration

Wedding Flower Stand

Wedding Head Table

Wedding-party Wall

Wedding Pipe Organ

Wedding Pumps

Wedding Shoes

Wedding Table

Wedding Tuxedo

Wedding Welcome Board

White Wedding Flooring

White Wedding Wall

