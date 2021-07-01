Can you get married to a villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

While Animal Crossing has seen the close of wedding season, love is still in the air. Cyrus and Reese have just finished celebrating their first anniversary with the help of the players, and players have acquired heart crystals and all manner of wedding-themed items, decorations and even clothes.

With many players having wedding dresses, bridal veils, wedding tuxedos and shoes, it begs the question: What can players do with all this wedding stuff?

If two villagers can marry each other like Reese and Cyrus can, it makes perfect sense for players to be able to marry in-game. After all, Animal Crossing is a social simulator that does a great job of mirroring real life, so why not mirror something that most everyone aspires to do? With that being said, can Animal Crossing players marry a villager?

Marrying in Animal Crossing

No. Weddings are currently restricted to just Reese and Cyrus and there is no way for players to conduct weddings in-game. For now, they are going to have to settle to watch Cyrus and Reese enjoy their newlywed status and keep the weddings metaphorical.

when people ask me my relationship status, I tell them im married to the game.. and by game, i mean animal crossing — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) May 27, 2020

It does make sense, though, that players can't marry villagers. Most villagers are animals, and that's illegal. The ones that aren't are robots or similar things, and that's not legal either, though marrying a robot may eventually be a thing with the rise of technology. For now though, Animal Crossing is not intent on allowing Animal Crossing players to do either of those things.

Wedding island. Image via Pinterest

The only reasonable wedding that could take place in-game would be for two separate players but that's currently not an in-game feature, either. Marriage seems to be restricted to Reese and Cyrus entirely and is really only a vessel for wedding season, one of the most popular events all year. No other villagers have gotten married.

Wedding season. Image via Pinterest

That didn't stop two players from utilizing the wedding themed items, though. These two decided to stage a wedding and ceremony, although it counts for nothing in-game, it can be a fun way to celebrate or recreate real life events.

my gf & i got married in animal crossing in honour of our (early) anniversary (⺣◡⺣)♡* pic.twitter.com/wyq0udoc1F — elysia ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@lvrgrrl) June 2, 2021

As of now this seems to be the only real use for the wedding clothes, items and decorations. They can be used in homes, but for a specific event or thing, this is probably the best and only use for them.

