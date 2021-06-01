Animal Crossing: Events and updates arriving in June

For Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, the beginning of the month represents an exciting time in the game. Seasonal changes come and new items are often released into the game. Last month's update saw the return of some familiar events: May Day, where players are given a ticket to tour a mystery island, was the first addition, International Stamp Day and a cheese-rolling event were the other two big additions.

However, this isn't what all fans want. While the return of familiar things can be fun, it's the new additions that really excite the players. Most of the events for Animal Crossing are reappearing, but that doesn't stop fans from hoping for more. Nintendo might just be listening, too.

hoping so bad for an animal crossing update that majorly overhauls the game this e3 pic.twitter.com/zGeUEXmCAO — playable krill for splatoon 3 (@euphausiaceanne) May 27, 2021

Some fans are evidently pretty desperate for a big update. With that being said, here are the new additions coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons this month!

Animal Crossing changes

June is a big month for Animal Crossing players as seasonal changes as well as several other things are arriving. According to Mayor Mori, June has six seasonal events to keep players interested. The first major change involves seasonal materials. With the arrival of summer, Animal Crossing will have players collect Summer Shells that will wash ashore on the island. These will appear on the island daily.

The six seasonal events correspond with new items in Nook's Cranny. The first seasonal event is the return of International Children's Day. This will run from June 1st to June 15th. Father's Day also returns this year. This event sees a brand new item, the "Thank You, Dad" apron, go along with the accompanying mug.

International Children's Day in Animal Crossing. Image via Nintendo Enthusiast

The Dragon Boat Festival will be an all-new Animal Crossing event (and will have a Korean counterpart called the Dano Festival), and it comes with a brand new food item. This will run from June 5th to the 13th and it celebrates the Korean and Chinese New Year. The Summer Solstice returns, bringing the Sunflower Crown and Sunflower Rug to the game. This will run from June 15th-21st but only in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Winter Solstice will also be making its return, running from the same time in the Southern Hemisphere alone. June also sees the beginning of wedding season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Wedding season in Animal Crossing. Image via Animal Crossing Wiki

Some players are really big fans of the wedding season, as evidenced by a tweet from @xoAngelinaMarie.

How am I supposed to start grad school when it’s wedding season this month on animal crossing? — artemis (@xoAngelinaMarie) June 1, 2021

As can be expected with a seasonal change, the bugs, animals and other things are changing as well. Northern Hemisphere players will see 25 new spawns including a new beetle and the Great White Shark. The Southern Hemisphere players will only see nine new spawns including dung beetles and lobsters.

June remains one of the busiest months of the year for Animal Crossing players. With many events, seasonal changes and other things, players are sure to have quite a lot of things to do on the island this month.