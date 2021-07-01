Wedding season in Animal Crossing coming to a close gives players last shot at these items

Wedding season comes around in Animal Crossing every June. The full month is dedicated to Cyrus and Reese's anniversary. After being married in the first summer in New Horizons, each subsequent June sees the wedding season arrive.

Players can help them recreate photos of their perfect day and recreate the venue for heart crystals. These crystals function as a temporary in-game currency and can be used to purchase specific wedding-themed items from Cyrus or as in-home decor.

With June coming to a close today, this is the last opportunity for Animal Crossing players to participate in the wedding season. That means today is the last day for another 11 months that heart crystals can be earned and spent. Here are the items that are going away when June officially ends.

Maybe they will announce an animal crossing update tomorrow and it releases Tuesday 🤔 I’m just being hopeful because wedding season is ending soon 😭 — Melbox 🌴 (@meltheeartist_) June 22, 2021

Wedding items that players can earn in Animal Crossing

Many players love wedding items, clothes and heart crystals. Sometimes, it goes with their desired island aesthetic, and other times it's great for themed islands and houses. Here is a list of all the items that are unfortunately going away (until next June) with the end of wedding season in Animal Crossing.

Wedding bench

Wedding decoration

White wedding wall

White wedding flooring

Blue wedding rug

Wedding table

Wedding chair

Wedding party wall

Wedding flower stand

Wedding candle set

Wedding head table

Wedding cake

Wedding pipe organ

Wedding arch

Welcome board

Brown wedding wall

Green wedding wall

Brown wedding flooring

Green flooring

Red wedding rug

White wedding rug

Wedding wand

Wedding fencing

Reese and Cyrus wedding plate

Wedding season in Animal Crossing. Image via CNET

The clothes list is as follows:

Cake dress

Wedding tuxedo

Wedding pumps

Wedding shoes

Bridal veil

Wedding tuxedo. Image via Nookipedia

All of these excellent items will no longer be available when June ends. Once the calendar flips over to July 1st, the wedding season will sadly be no more. Heart crystals will become decorations only and incomplete wedding sets will remain incomplete, so get them while they are still available. The clock is unfortunately ticking.

STOPPP I FORGOT IT WAS WEDDING SEASON IN ANIMAL CROSSING NOW I HAVE TO GRIND AND GET ALL THE FURNITURE RECIPES. — Avis sandwich & (@1MM4TERI4L) June 24, 2021

