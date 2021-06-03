Animal Crossing: June marks the onset of the "Shark Season" and introduces a new mystery island in New Horizons 

Summer brings in extravagant changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For players in the Northern Hemisphere, summer has already begun, which means that the subsequent months will be extremely exciting.

Nintendo announced via update 1.10 that a wide array of unseen events are waiting to walk the ramp, implying that there is a lot in store for ardent followers of the franchise.

Now that it's already June, players must've started witnessing changes on their islands. This includes changes in the flora as well as the critters that the island houses.

While fish are available in abundance, summer marks the onset of what is known as the "shark season" in Animal Crossing.

What kind of sharks are available in Animal Crossing?

Players in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to spot larger fish than usual with fins sticking out of ocean water. There are six fin fish that can be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

They are:

Suckerfish Whale shark The Great White Shark Hammerhead Shark Saw Shark Ocean Sunfish (not exactly a shark but has a medium-sized fin)

As expected, these sharks spawn at different times. Selling these will get players a hefty profit, considering catching hold of them is a rather uphill task.

(Image via MayorMori)

Suckerfish and Whale Shark can be found all day, and both will be available from June to September. Suckerfish sells for a mere 1,500 bells compared to the astounding 13,000 bells that selling the Whale Shark gets the players.

(Image via MayorMori)

Ocean Sunfish, Hammerhead Shark, Saw Shark and Great White Shark are also available from June to September and can be found from 4 PM to 9 AM (except for Ocean Sunfish, which can be found from 4 AM to 9 PM). Selling these will get the players 4,000, 8,000, 12,000 and 15,000 bells, respectively.

Now that the summer season is here and the sharks are beginning to spawn, it is possible that players will stumble across the shark island or the fin island while traveling to mystery islands.

(Image via MayorMori)

All fish available on this island have fins, implying that most of them are sharks. Fin Island, like all other mystery islands, is pretty lucrative. The players can catch these sharks and can leave with a hefty sum of bells.

To come across the fin island, players will need to upgrade their resident services and will need to carry a ladder and a vaulting pole. Interestingly, there is only a 0.5 percent chance of stumbling upon this island, but it is worth all the effort.

Edited by suwaidfazal