Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Halloween items coming with the rest of the 1.11.0 update

The 1.11.0 update to Animal Crossing, which was released at the end of July, has content scheduled through Halloween. Halloween is one of the most popular occasions in New Horizons. With those two facts in mind, it's easy to see why so many players are looking forward to that time of year.

Halloween has a lot of cool items available, some through DIY while others are found in the shop. Here are all the new items players can look forward to when Halloween rolls around in New Horizons.

🍂 Started the process of redecorating my house for spooky season… 🎃 #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/u6TMjcWUQa — michelle (@isleofmichelle) August 25, 2021

Halloween items coming to Animal Crossing

Halloween season technically lasts the entire month of October, with the final event occurring on Halloween night from 5.00pm to 12.00am local time. During this time, these items will be available on Animal Crossing:

Spooky Flooring- obtained by giving villagers candy on Halloween

Spooky Rug- obtained by giving villagers candy on Halloween

Spooky Wall- obtained by giving villagers candy on Halloween

Spooky Trick Lamp- purchasable

Spooky Tree Lamp- purchasable

Spooky Tree- purchasable

Apart from that, these Animal Crossing DIY recipes will also become available. Players can either obtain them from villagers or by shooting down gift balloons.

Spooky arch- 10 hardwood, 3 clay and 10 orange pumpkins

Spooky candy set- 1 orange pumpkin and 3 candy

Spooky carriage- 20 wood, 10 softwood, 20 hardwood, 10 iron nuggets and 30 orange pumpkins

Spooky chair- 3 orange pumpkins and 3 softwood

Spooky fence- 3 orange pumpkins and 5 iron nuggets

Spooky garland- 1 iron nugget, 1 orange pumpkin and 1 clay

Spooky lantern- 4 orange pumpkins

Spooky lantern set- 4 orange pumpkins and 4 clumps of weeds

Spooky scarecrow- 3 orange pumpkins and 4 wood

Spooky standing lamp- 5 hardwood, 1 clay and 3 orange pumpkins

The Spooky Standing Lamp, one of the DIY recipes coming this Halloween. (Image via Nintendo)

Spooky table- 14 orange pumpkins and 10 softwood

Spooky table- 1 iron nugget, 1 clay and 1 orange pumpkin

Spooky tower- 7 orange pumpkins

Spooky wand- 3 star fragments and 1 spooky lantern

Pumpkins can be grown in a patch by Animal Crossing players, and will be in high demand this Halloween.

