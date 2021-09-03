Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Halloween items coming with the rest of the 1.11.0 update

The 1.11.0 update to Animal Crossing, which was released at the end of July, has content scheduled through Halloween. Halloween is one of the most popular occasions in New Horizons. With those two facts in mind, it's easy to see why so many players are looking forward to that time of year.
Halloween has a lot of cool items available, some through DIY while others are found in the shop. Here are all the new items players can look forward to when Halloween rolls around in New Horizons.
Halloween items coming to Animal Crossing
Halloween season technically lasts the entire month of October, with the final event occurring on Halloween night from 5.00pm to 12.00am local time. During this time, these items will be available on Animal Crossing:
- Spooky Flooring- obtained by giving villagers candy on Halloween
- Spooky Rug- obtained by giving villagers candy on Halloween
- Spooky Wall- obtained by giving villagers candy on Halloween
- Spooky Trick Lamp- purchasable
- Spooky Tree Lamp- purchasable
- Spooky Tree- purchasable
Apart from that, these Animal Crossing DIY recipes will also become available. Players can either obtain them from villagers or by shooting down gift balloons.
- Spooky arch- 10 hardwood, 3 clay and 10 orange pumpkins
- Spooky candy set- 1 orange pumpkin and 3 candy
- Spooky carriage- 20 wood, 10 softwood, 20 hardwood, 10 iron nuggets and 30 orange pumpkins
- Spooky chair- 3 orange pumpkins and 3 softwood
- Spooky fence- 3 orange pumpkins and 5 iron nuggets
- Spooky garland- 1 iron nugget, 1 orange pumpkin and 1 clay
- Spooky lantern- 4 orange pumpkins
- Spooky lantern set- 4 orange pumpkins and 4 clumps of weeds
- Spooky scarecrow- 3 orange pumpkins and 4 wood
- Spooky standing lamp- 5 hardwood, 1 clay and 3 orange pumpkins
- Spooky table- 14 orange pumpkins and 10 softwood
- Spooky table- 1 iron nugget, 1 clay and 1 orange pumpkin
- Spooky tower- 7 orange pumpkins
- Spooky wand- 3 star fragments and 1 spooky lantern
Pumpkins can be grown in a patch by Animal Crossing players, and will be in high demand this Halloween.
