Animal Crossing: New Horizons data mines suggest Gyroids could be coming soon 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most popular games right now. It skyrocketed to popularity during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and never really slowed down. It is one of Nintendo's most played games, and for good reason. However, compared to other Animal Crossing games, it's missing a few notable components.

Brewster, the Roost and Gyroids are three staples of the Animal Crossing franchise. Coincidentally, they're all very connected, so if and when they do finally arrive in New Horizons, they'll likely be together. Files uncovered by leakers in the latest data mines suggest this as well.

Most people know that Brewster is coming soon, but it's a lesser known fact that the files suggest Gyroids coming with him.

Gyroids potentially returning to Animal Crossing soon

Gyroids were a special furniture item present in most iterations of the Animal Crossing franchise. In the past, they could be dug up after rainy or snowy days. When activated, they would move their body and make a specific sound which was often related to their individual name, like Croakoids, for example.

society if animal crossing new horizons added brewster and gyroids pic.twitter.com/zafqlSzLou — crosshair apologist ⌖ (@heyitshatch) May 30, 2021

The 1.11.0 update added a lot of cool items and events, but what most fans found exciting was what it hadn't added yet. Data mines from that update uncovered files likely relating to Brewster and the Roost returning to the bottom floor of the museum. Shortly after, more files were uncovered suggesting that Gyroids would be the furniture of choice for the new cafe.

Another new addition that was uncovered, which is the strongest indicator of the soon return of Gyroids, is an update to the weather cycle. There will now be two days of nonstop heavy rain, according to these newly uncovered files. All the 1.11.0 update leaks can be found here and have been found in the past by the YouTube channel Crossing Channel.

This is interesting because in the past, rain and Gyroids were linked. If it's going to be raining for two days on Animal Crossing islands, there's probably a good reason for it.

Heavy rain can be frustrating, but may have a new purpose in the future of Animal Crossing. Image via Nintendo

Additionally, if Gyroids are coming soon, then it's likely that both Brewster and the Roost will be returning soon as well. Things may finally be looking up for Animal Crossing players, though all of this is unconfirmed speculation at this point. Regardless, players are excited about the future for the first time in a while.

