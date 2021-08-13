Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 leaks roundup: Return of Brewster, fortune and more

The Animal Crossing 1.11.0 update arrived with a lot of new additions to the game. It also brought back some familiar events and items for the upcoming seasons.

What's even more exciting, though, are the potential additions to Animal Crossing that haven't been added yet. There have been rumors, leaks and data mines that are hinting at some big additions to New Horizons.

While leaks are not confirmed until the additions make it into Animal Crossing, they do provide a good look at what may be coming. Data miners pore over the files and try to find anything of interest that may be coming.

Within the 1.11.0 update, they seem to have found some really interesting additions. Whether or not those additions make it to the game remains to be seen, but it is an exciting reveal nonetheless.

Animal Crossing 1.11.0 leaks and rumors

Data miners have been hard at work trying to find hidden details about potential additions ever since the 1.11.0 update disappointed most of the playerbase.

What they've uncovered, though just speculation, has Animal Crossing players excited for the future of the game.

The first, and perhaps most exciting, is the rumored addition of Brewster. Data miners uncovered lots of files that pertain to a cafe, a building Brewster is almost inseparable from in the Animal Crossing franchise.

Brewster has run the Roost in every game he's been in, and their absences are a strange feature of New Horizons. With files relating to a rumored cafe, Brewster may finally be making his return.

Potentially arriving with Brewster (and strengthening the case for Brewster's return) are Gyroids. Files relating to the cafe arrangement have led many to believe that Gyroids, a popular cafe furniture item, are coming back as well.

Brewster loves Gyroids, so those two combine for an exciting potential addition. Along with that, Gyroids have been a big part of the Roost, so all three coming together is an enticing prospect.

Gyroids. Image via Nintendo

Another leak uncovered in a data mine shows a new villager feature. "ApproachFortune, NPC ApproachFortune Friendship and NPC ApproachFortune Item," are new keywords that have been uncovered, likely relating to the fortune from games of the past.

Fortune was essentially the in-game luck factor and having good fortune could see players reap better rewards. There's currently no fortune in New Horizons, so this would be a welcome addition.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul