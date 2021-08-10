Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0- Dataminers uncover new villager fortune feature 

Every title in the Animal Crossing franchise has had an element of luck, referred to as a player's fortune.

Player interactions and other activities on the island depend on this element. For instance, good fortune might earn the players a better amount of bells than usual. Other characters might get extremely nice and welcoming.

On the flip side, other characters might refuse to speak to the player and the players might not find bells at all during bad fortune days.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp had fortune cookies that more or less determined how the players' day went.

Katrina is a very popular character in the Animal Crossing franchise and is associated with the concept of fortune.

Sadly, Katrina has been absent from New Horizons for a while now and there isn't much in the game that's linked to her. However, Katrins appears in the Switch Online app, where players can collect Nook points and can get their fortune for the day.

According to a recent video by popular Animal Crossing YouTuber, Mayor Mori, Nintendo has added several keywords related to the fortune element via update 1.11.0.

Dataminers uncover fortune element in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Update 1.11.0 is full of strange surprises. Nintendo added the Fireworks event along with a few other mini-seasonal events along with their corresponding items.

However, over the last few days, players have uncovered several bugs in the game that were added with the new update. Interestingly, dataminers have also found evidence of other Animal Crossing updates in version 1.11.0.

According to a recent datamine, Nintendo has added several keywords which are directly linked to the concept of fortune in the game. "ApproachFortune, NPC ApproachFortune Friendship and NPC ApproachFortune Item," are three keywords that have been found.

However, these are currently locked away and there is no way to know for sure what Nintendo is working on.

Refined concept of fortune?

It is possible that the devs are testing a fortune mechanic that will allow other NPC's to approach players, or Katrina as has been the case with previous Animal Crossing titles.

It's also possible that Katrina might return to the franchise in a way that's never been witnessed before. In other words, Nintendo might tweak the element of luck in the game to incorporate new features and characters.

Sadly, like several other discoveries that have been made over the last few months, this one too, might be too good to be true. Update 1.11.0 has been a welcome change and has alluded to an array of possibilities. However, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

