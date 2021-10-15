Valkyrae, Bella Poarch, and others react to MrBeast's real-life Squid Game proposition

Internet celebrity MrBeast has stirred up quite the conversation online after proposing to host a real-life Squid Game. Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers, and he is known to go all out in his videos. He invests in massive creations and puts in thousands and millions of dollars to make his videos interesting to his audience.

Living up to his reputation, MrBeast has resolved to go all out in his upcoming real-life Squid Game video. He has given a rough estimate of about a month to prepare everything for this video. The YouTuber is going to recruit 456 random people and is also planning to build replica sets for the video.

Keeping in mind his previous videos, it could be possible that MrBeast would offer millions of dollars as the prize for the winner of his version of Squid Game. Naturally, not only are his fans excited about the event, but there are several other YouTubers and Twitch streamers who want to be a part of it.

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m gonna go all out on this irl Squid Game video, give me a month to gather 456 random people and recreate all the sets 😭 I’m gonna go all out on this irl Squid Game video, give me a month to gather 456 random people and recreate all the sets 😭

Popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers want to join Squid Game hosted by MrBeast

Within a few hours of tweeting about this real-life Squid Game video, several other internet celebrities had eagerly expressed their intent to participate in his video. This includes the likes of Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs, Bella Poarch, Sapnap, Ranboo, TinaKitten, and so many others.

Streamers such as Valkyrae, Ranboo, and Bella Poarch want to join in as participants and deliver interesting content to their fans.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @MrBeast Hi mr beast I’m willing to die @MrBeast Hi mr beast I’m willing to die

There are several other creators who also want to participate in the video but not as players. Tina Kitten and Karl Jacobs want to be guards, while Trainwrecks wants to sponsor the Squid Game video.

tina :D @TinaKitten @MrBeast Hello Jimmy I think I would make a great pink suit and I am ruthless 🙂👍 @MrBeast Hello Jimmy I think I would make a great pink suit and I am ruthless 🙂👍

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @MrBeast bro I’ll put down half and each person eliminated has to get roasted by me publicly, might need Dr K on standby for em tho @MrBeast bro I’ll put down half and each person eliminated has to get roasted by me publicly, might need Dr K on standby for em tho

Trainwrecks just wants to be one of the VIPs in this Squid Game and roast the losers. The popular Twitch streamer is also willing to contribute half of the prize pool for this privilege.

Fans are desperate to join in on the real-life Squid Game

The goal of Squid Game is to help out a person who is debt-ridden and struggling in life. As soon as the video was announced, several fans who wanted to win the money announced their willingness to be part of it.

RYAQN @SsbuRYAQN @MrBeast Hi Mr. Beast, I’ve really want to be in your squid game, I know I’m not famous or popular, but I don’t think it’s really fair for bunch of popular privileged people to play and not others who are less fortunate. I wanna rock those games and prove to myself I can. @MrBeast Hi Mr. Beast, I’ve really want to be in your squid game, I know I’m not famous or popular, but I don’t think it’s really fair for bunch of popular privileged people to play and not others who are less fortunate. I wanna rock those games and prove to myself I can.

ARSEL 🌹 (F/A) @arseel_

You need a number 10 in your video @MrBeast Eiii broo, i'm from Spain, with 23 years oldYou need a number 10 in your video @MrBeast Eiii broo, i'm from Spain, with 23 years old

You need a number 10 in your video https://t.co/xy5QzVdSpu

Solsions @soIsions @MrBeast Hey @MrBeast I’m extremely interested in participating in your irl Squid Game. I’m entertaining and am old enough to fly out to you guys. As a fellow content creator, it would be a dream to join and have a shot at winning the challenge. I will pay for the flights. Please dm me❤️ @MrBeast Hey @MrBeast I’m extremely interested in participating in your irl Squid Game. I’m entertaining and am old enough to fly out to you guys. As a fellow content creator, it would be a dream to join and have a shot at winning the challenge. I will pay for the flights. Please dm me❤️

Quackity @Quackity @MrBeast I’m willing to go bald and rapidly age just to be like 001 @MrBeast I’m willing to go bald and rapidly age just to be like 001

It would be interesting to see these games play out after MrBeast is done with the preparations. Fans will have to wait about a month before the real-life Squid Game video comes out.

