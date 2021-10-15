Minecraft streamers Ranboo, Quackity, Sapnap, and others want to participate in MrBeast's real-life Squid Game

As MrBeast's condition for real-life Squid Game is now fulfilled, many popular Minecraft streamers are excited to take part in the event.

A few days ago, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson posted a TikTok and promised he would create a real-life Squid Game if the video gets 10 million likes. Knowing that this announcement comes from MrBeast, the philanthropic star would definitely keep his promise.

For a regular content creator, 10 million likes would have been a challenging goal. But for somebody as big as MrBeast, it was just a cakewalk. MrBeast has said he will "go all out" on creating the real-life Squid Game video and is now worried about gathering hundreds of participants.

Many Minecraft streamers replied to his tweet to get a chance in MrBeast's Squid Game video.

Minecraft: Famous streamers want to participate in MrBeast's Squid Game

Squid Game is the most popular and trending show on Netflix right now. If somebody hasn't heard of Squid Game, then without a doubt, they are living under a rock. This South Korean thriller show has taken the Internet by storm, and almost everybody is talking about it, including famous Minecraft stars like Dream, TommyInnit, Quackity, and more.

aksel 🦦 @aksually no offense but if literally nobody dies in this "mr beast squid game" i Do Not Care no offense but if literally nobody dies in this "mr beast squid game" i Do Not Care

As MrBeast's TikTok video has reached over 10 million likes, he is ready to recreate his version of Squid Game. Just like in the show, MrBeast's real-life Squid Game will feature 456 participants. Since it is MrBeast's video, fans can expect to see tons of money being handed out in the upcoming video.

Often popular content creators also take part in his challenges. In the past, MrBeast has collaborated with many Minecraft streamers like Technoblade, Skeppy, Dream, Quackity, and many more.

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m gonna go all out on this irl Squid Game video, give me a month to gather 456 random people and recreate all the sets 😭 I’m gonna go all out on this irl Squid Game video, give me a month to gather 456 random people and recreate all the sets 😭

Twitter went Berserk after MrBeast announced that he would need a month to find 456 participants for his real-life Squid Game. Multiple Minecraft streamers replied to his tweet to show their interest in participating in MrBeast's Squid Game.

Quackity @Quackity @MrBeast I’m willing to go bald and rapidly age just to be like 001 @MrBeast I’m willing to go bald and rapidly age just to be like 001

Popular Minecraft streamer Quackity wants to play the role of the old guy "001" in MrBeast's real-life Squid Game. Another streamer, Sapnap, doesn't care about playing a character role. Instead, he just wants the iconic number "420". Other Minecraft streamers such as Ranboo, Punz, Philza, and Schlatt also showed interest in playing Squid Game.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @MrBeast Hi mr beast I’m willing to die @MrBeast Hi mr beast I’m willing to die

Other than Minecraft streamers, popular content creators like LazerBear, Valkyrae, ElJuaniquilador, Doctor Mike, and more have responded to MrBeast's Tweet. Fans will find out next month if any of these creators will make it to the real-life Squid Game.

