Twitter goes berserk as MrBeast promises to recreate Squid Game with 456 people in real-life

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson made headlines recently by promising to recreate the popular Netflix series Squid Game in real life. The show is a massive hit, showcasing indebted people doing everything they can to win an all-or-nothing game with a massive cash prize. MrBeast, already famous for giving away money to people, decided to see if he could recreate the show.
MrBeast posted a TikTok that promised to wholly recreate the show if it got to 10 million likes. It's safe to say that he got the requisite engagement and has decided to move forward with his own version of Squid Game, causing Twitter to erupt.
MrBeast wrecks Twitter with promise to redo Squid Game
MrBeast has announced that he's officially moving forward with his version of Squid Game. He intends to recreate all the sets and find 456 random people. It's unclear if they'll have debts they need to pay off or not, but it seems that the popular YouTuber is intent on recreating everything in the show.
One user pointed out the irony in MrBeast, a "rich person," creating a game for people to fight for money, the exact premise of the show in which the rich people were definitively portrayed in a negative light.
Another one agreed and pointed out that it seems as if MrBeast missed the point of the show.
This turn of events is rather disappointing to some, who expected better from MrBeast.
The VIPs were not exactly the highest quality people in Squid Game, but MrBeast may have seen himself in their portrayal.
Another user joked that if MrBeast does go "all-out," as he says, then it could have frightful consequences for him and his contestants.
Others may consider it a letdown if the game doesn't have the same ridiculously high stakes that its Netflix counterpart did.
It's rather ironic that the game held by MrBeast likely won't have the same class of contestants as the show.
Raising the stakes would make for much more interesting television, to say the least.
