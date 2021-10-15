×
Twitter goes berserk as MrBeast promises to recreate Squid Game with 456 people in real-life

MrBeast is officially recreating Squid Game, the popular television series (Image via Netflix)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Oct 15, 2021 02:16 AM IST
Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson made headlines recently by promising to recreate the popular Netflix series Squid Game in real life. The show is a massive hit, showcasing indebted people doing everything they can to win an all-or-nothing game with a massive cash prize. MrBeast, already famous for giving away money to people, decided to see if he could recreate the show.

MrBeast posted a TikTok that promised to wholly recreate the show if it got to 10 million likes. It's safe to say that he got the requisite engagement and has decided to move forward with his own version of Squid Game, causing Twitter to erupt.

MrBeast wrecks Twitter with promise to redo Squid Game

MrBeast has announced that he's officially moving forward with his version of Squid Game. He intends to recreate all the sets and find 456 random people. It's unclear if they'll have debts they need to pay off or not, but it seems that the popular YouTuber is intent on recreating everything in the show.

MrBeast&#039;s version will likely not have armed guards, but time will tell (Image via Netflix)
MrBeast's version will likely not have armed guards, but time will tell (Image via Netflix)

One user pointed out the irony in MrBeast, a "rich person," creating a game for people to fight for money, the exact premise of the show in which the rich people were definitively portrayed in a negative light.

Mr. Beast recreating Squid Game after watching the show about rich people making poor people play games for the rich people's entertainment for a cash prize: twitter.com/MrBeast/status… https://t.co/HeghyFJMhX

Another one agreed and pointed out that it seems as if MrBeast missed the point of the show.

hey guys this show squid game is made to show the flaws within society and rich people and overall patriarchy so i am oh so glad mr beast rich youtube man is doing a recreation

This turn of events is rather disappointing to some, who expected better from MrBeast.

Mr Beast missing the entire point of Squid Game just to make a video out of it was expected, i don’t know why im surprised

The VIPs were not exactly the highest quality people in Squid Game, but MrBeast may have seen himself in their portrayal.

mr. beast saw the VIP characters in squid game and said "wow theyre just like me" twitter.com/MrBeast/status…

Another user joked that if MrBeast does go "all-out," as he says, then it could have frightful consequences for him and his contestants.

Mr Beast “goign all out” on his irl Squid Game will either be Rock Paper Sciccors with Nerf toys or “Jimmy Donaldson popular youtuber known as MrBeast charged with First Dreegree Mur

Others may consider it a letdown if the game doesn't have the same ridiculously high stakes that its Netflix counterpart did.

if no one dies during mr beast's squid game then what's the point

It's rather ironic that the game held by MrBeast likely won't have the same class of contestants as the show.

millionaire mr beast hosting a real life squid games and most the people trying to get in are a bunch of other rich people and idk something about that is ironic

Raising the stakes would make for much more interesting television, to say the least.

no offense but if literally nobody dies in this "mr beast squid game" i Do Not Care

Is MrBeast's Squid Game going to be a good idea or a bad one?

Edited by R. Elahi
