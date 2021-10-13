“I didn’t like the ending though” - LeBron James spotted discussing Squid Game with Anthony Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were seen discussing matters outside of the realm of basketball following the LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors game at Staples Center on Tuesday.

As James wrapped up his post-game interview with the media to make way for Davis, the two engaged in a conversation about the popular Netflix series, Squid Game.

When Davis asked him whether he'd finished the series, James had this to say:

"Yeah, I did finish it. Did you finish it? You watched it? You done? Yeah, I didn't like the ending though. No, I know they started off with a season two but like, get on the f**king flight, go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?"

Kyle Goon @kylegoon 🚨🚨🚨spoiler alert🚨🚨🚨LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism 🚨🚨🚨spoiler alert🚨🚨🚨LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism https://t.co/HWP1tHi8oK

The reporters also got involved in the Squid Game discussion. They continued to debate the ending and the motives of the protagonist's decision as James headed off stage and Davis took his place for interviews.

The wildly popular Korean drama series has taken the world by storm and is currently the most popular series of all time on Netflix.

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory 'Squid Game' has become the most popular Netflix series everIn just 17 days after release, a total of 111 million Netflix subscribers around the world watched 'Squid Game', surpassing 'Bridgerton', which was watched by 82 million people in 28 days n.news.naver.com/mnews/article/… 'Squid Game' has become the most popular Netflix series everIn just 17 days after release, a total of 111 million Netflix subscribers around the world watched 'Squid Game', surpassing 'Bridgerton', which was watched by 82 million people in 28 daysn.news.naver.com/mnews/article/… https://t.co/9hpIIj3Goh

Takeaways from LeBron James and the LA Lakers' match against the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James uses the Anthony Davis screen to get past the defender

The LA Lakers have struggled to grow into their new identity as a team. They suffered a 111-99 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, thereby extending their preseason losing streak to five games.

The game saw the debut of the LA Lakers' big three comprising LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The three combined for 47 points and showed sparks of developing chemistry. However, a combination of repeated turnovers and poor communication caused them to lose the game.

In post-game interviews following the LA Lakers' preseason losses, head coach Frank Vogel and his players continue to highlight the need for more time when it comes to developing chemistry. While there is no estimate on a timeline for when the Lakers will finally click, fans are hoping that it will be sooner rather than later.

One of the upsides from the game was rookie Austin Reaves' performance. His exploits against the Golden State Warriors have won him a lot of praise from LeBron James.

The 23-year-old signed a training camp deal with the LA Lakers ahead of his summer league debut. The Lakers also signed him to a two-way contract.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron on Lakers rookie Austin Reaves: "I knew right away he could be an NBA player. ... He's got a lot of dog in him, too." LeBron on Lakers rookie Austin Reaves: "I knew right away he could be an NBA player. ... He's got a lot of dog in him, too."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh