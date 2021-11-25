MrBeast's Squid Game player 67 leaves internet awestruck

A part of the community has been left awestruck by player 67 from Episode 1 of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s real-life version of Squid Game.

After the hit Netflix series, Squid Game, was released in September 2021 and broke multiple viewership records, MrBeast announced plans to create a real-life version of the show. After making the announcement in mid-October, it took the creator more than a month to complete the sets.

MrBeast later revealed that he had spent more than $3.5 million on the project, with around $1.5 million going into prizes. After the first episode was uploaded, the internet has responded by fawning over player 67 from MrBeast’s version of Squid Game.

Player 67 from MrBeast’s Squid Game rises significantly in popularity on Instagram

It seems as if some of the most important player numbers have been chosen after careful consideration by MrBeast. Players 001, 67 and 456 all bear close resemblance to the actual characters with the same numbers on the show.

Player 67 proved to be one of the protagonists played by actor HoYeon Jung. She came third and was murdered in cold blood by Gi-Hun’s childhood friend, Cho Sang-woo, who finishes second at the end. In MrBeast’s version of Squid Game, player 67 is also a female contestant, who allegedly goes by the name, Camilla Araujo.

Quite a few of MrBeast’s Squid Game viewers have responded on Twitter by mooning over the contestant. People compared the participant to the real player 67 from Netflix’s Squid Game, and claimed that MrBeast put in a lot of thought before deciding on some of the player numbers.

Shock @Yaboyshock YALL SIMPING FOR THE NEXTFLIX 067 AND THE MR BEAST 067 YALL WILD #MrBeastSquidGame YALL SIMPING FOR THE NEXTFLIX 067 AND THE MR BEAST 067 YALL WILD #MrBeastSquidGame https://t.co/VvcmgPNzuV

As one would expect, Camilla Araujo has gained massive popularity on Instagram since she made her appearance in MrBeast’s video. Within 24 hours of the video being posted, Araujo acquired more than 12K followers and has 17.6K followers at the time of writing this article. She is also active on TikTok, and currently has 123 posts on Instagram. The participant from MrBeast’s Squid Game will be thrilled due to the increased attention that she has received.

Edited by Sabine Algur