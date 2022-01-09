'Billions' Season 6: Release date, trailer and more

The kings of high finance have returned for another season of Showtime's drama series, Billions.

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, it follows Bobby Axelrod as he accumulates wealth and power through aggressive tactics in the world of high finance. Meanwhile, his rival and a United States Attorney, Chuck Rhoades, attempts to prosecute his illegal acts.

The series was inspired by the investigations undertaken by United States Attorney Preet Bharara, on whom Rhoades is based. Some plotlines from the show mirror real-life prosecutions of financial crimes by federal authorities.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Showtime's Billions Season 6.

When is 'Billions' Season 6 expected to air?

The sixth season of Billions is set to premiere on January 23, exclusively on Showtime. The series will see the return of the original cast, including Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashād, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin, Corey Stoll and Daniel Breaker.

The official synopsis for Season 6 here reads:

"In season six, the dust of season five clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe gone and Michael Prince assuming his place, Chuck must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags to Wendy, from Taylor to Sacker, and of course Senior, must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules."

A short recap of Season 5

Season 5 saw Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades reigniting their vicious rivalry while facing new enemies like Mike Prince. Taylor Mason was forced back into Axe Capital, where he had to fight to protect the employees and assets. As for Wendy Rhoades, she kept herself busy reevaluating her loyalties and forging new alliances, making her stand at odds with Chuch as well as Axe.

Check out the trailer for 'Billions' Season 6

The official trailer for Season 6 dropped in December last year, and it featured Mike Prince as a series regular. He announced his disinterest in the past and wanted to fire the entire team. The short clip also teased Prince going head to head with Chuck Rhoades, who is busy pulling out all the stops to push his adversary's buttons.

The series is executively produced by creators and showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The upcoming season will continue to follow hedge fund managers with big bucks as they navigate their unorthodox and illegal tactics.

Catch Season 6 of Billions only on Showtime from January 23.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar