When will The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 air? Release date and more

God's favorite family is back with more chaos in Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones, and viewers are in for a ride.

Created by Danny McBride, the series follows a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors led by Eli Gemstone. Eli and his immature kids, Jesse, Judy and Kelvin, lead opulent lives funded by church donations and work towards expanding their network of megachurches. The upcoming season is set to bring more family drama, more bizarre antics, and a whole lot of sequins.

Here's everything viewers need to know about HBO Max's The Righteous Gemstones Season 2.

When is The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 expected to air?

The second season of The Righteous Gemstones is set to premiere on January 9, exclusively on HBO Max. It is also available to stream on platforms like Hulu and Hotstar.

The series will see the return of the original cast, including Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Gregory Alan Williams, Tim Baltz, Dermot Mulroney and Jennifer Nettles.

Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Eric Andre will also be joining the show as recurring cast members in the upcoming season.

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads:

"The HBO comedy follows the Gemstones, a family of televangelists that often look out more for themselves than their followers. In season 2, eldest son Jesse finds what he believes is a new friend in Lyle Lissons, who, like Jesse, is ready to see his father step aside and hand him the reins."

A short recap of Season 1

In Season 1, the Gemstone family is thrust into dangerous and bizarre situations with some toxic individuals. Baby Billy Freeman, who is Eli’s up-to-no-good brother-in-law, resurfaces and Scotty, a low-level criminal, has it out for the Gemstones for their phony facade and real fortune.

Check out the trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 2

The official trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 dropped in December last year, and the short clip gives viewers the first in-depth glimpse of the series' second season. The upcoming season will follow the Gemstone family as they adjust to the changing landscape of pop religion and the power dynamics within their family.

New episodes of Season 2 will release weekly, a.k.a every Sunday. The series was renewed for a third season, and the premiere date is yet to be announced.

Almost every episode of the comedy-drama takes its titles from a Bible verse. The upcoming season can be summarized by Ezekiel 18:20: "The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father, neither shall the father bear the iniquity of the son: the righteousness of the righteous shall be upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon him."

Catch The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 streaming on HBO Max from January 9.

